The Malaysian blockade puts pressure on government finances, the minister says





People wearing face masks walk in front of Petrona Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29, 2021. Xinhua News Agency Getty Images Malaysian government finances are becoming “very limited” as a rise in infections from Covid-19 has again forced the country into a stalemate, International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali told CNBC on Friday. The Malaysian government has announced a new stimulus package worth 40 billion Malaysian ringgit (nearly $ 9.68 billion) to help businesses and families cope with another round of “total blockade” that began on Tuesday. This latest stimulus came on top of six preliminary packages worth a total of 340 billion Malaysian ringgit (about $ 82.31 billion) supported over the past year. The government said additional costs could push the 2021 fiscal deficit above its target of 6% of gross domestic product. “Of course this (is) putting a lot of pressure on our fiscal space, but again … we have no choice but to look at different options to support industries, SMEs and also the informal sectors so that they can continue. with their economic activities, “Azmin told CNBC’s” Squawk Box Asia. “ During the “total blockade” of June 1-14, businesses providing essential services will remain open while certain segments of the manufacturing sector may operate at reduced capacity. Azmin and his ministry have been criticized by opposition politicians AND Malaysian public for allowing some non-core businesses such as a furniture firm and a brewery to operate during the blockade, according to media reports. In a statement Thursday, Azmin said his ministry is not the only one giving permits to companies that applied to stay open during the blockade. He added that only 128,150 businesses involving 1.57 million workers had received approvals to do so, out of 586,308 who applied for permits, according to the Malaysian statement translated by CNBC. Malaysia Covid-19 proliferation has deteriorated significantly despite the government imposing blockades to varying degrees over the past year. Last week, the Southeast Asian country reported five consecutive days of record infections and on Wednesday recorded the highest number of daily deaths since the beginning of 2020. Overall, Malaysia has confirmed more than 595,000 Covid cases and 3,096 deaths, respectively. data from the health ministry showed on thursday Malaysian General Director of Health, Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, has asked people to stay home to break the chain of transmission. A key figure in the country’s fight against Covid, Noor Hisham warned that the health system could be paralyzed if cases continue to rise. Azmin said the government is speeding up its national vaccination. He explained that the strategy is to administer more than 200,000 doses per day by the end of this month and double that amount next month. “We expect to reach the 80% vaccination target by August 2021,” the minister said. But vaccination progress in Malaysia has been slow. Only 6.2% of the country’s approximately 32 million population have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, according to data compiled from the Our World data site.

