The US will rapidly increase global vaccine distribution, Biden reports FOX23 News

WASHINGTON – (AP) President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the United States will quickly donate an initial 25 million doses of overseas vaccine overseas through the United Nations-backed COVAX program, promising infusions for South and Central America. , Asia, Africa and others at a time of apparent shortages abroad and more than abundant home supplies.

The doses mark a substantial and immediate boost to the remaining COVAX efforts, which have so far shared only 76 million doses with countries in need.

The announcement came just hours after World Health Organization officials in Africa made a new plea for the distribution of vaccines due to an alarming situation on the continent, where deliveries have stopped at “an imminent ban” while virus cases have risen over the past two weeks.

Overall, the White House has announced plans to distribute 80 million global doses by the end of June, mostly through COVAX. Officials say a surplus of the nations will be held in reserve for emergencies and that the U.S. will share directly with allies and partners.

Of the first 19 million donated through COVAX, approximately 6 million doses will go to South and Central America, 7 million to Asia and 5 million to Africa.

As long as this pandemic is developing anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable, Biden said in a statement. And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to the international vaccination efforts we have demonstrated at home.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. will keep its word on where the doses distributed through COVAX go.

But he also said: We were not seeking concessions, we were not extorting, we were not imposing conditions as other dosing countries are doing. … These are doses given free and clearly to these countries, with the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping to end the pandemic.

The remaining 6 million in the initial distribution of 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, the West Bank and Gaza, India, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen, as well as United Nations front line workers.

The White House did not say when the doses would be sent overseas, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration hoped to send them “as soon as we can logistically get them out the door.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has informed several US partners that they will start receiving doses, in separate calls with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley . Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico next week.

The long-awaited vaccine-sharing plan comes as the demand for shots in the US has dropped significantly more than 63% of adults have taken at least one dose and while global supply inequalities have become more pronounced.

Many countries have requested doses from the United States, but so far only Mexico and Canada have received a combination of 4.5 million doses. The U.S. has also announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops serving alongside members of the U.S. service on the peninsula. COVID-19 White House Coordinator Jeff Zients said 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson were being shipped to South Korea on Thursday.

The U.S. has committed more than $ 4 billion to COVAX, but with short, affluent national vaccine supplies closing most of them the greater need than funding has been immediate access to current doses, to overcome what officials health care providers have long declared unequal access to vaccines.

U.S. action means frontline workers and populations at risk will receive potentially life-saving vaccines and bring the world “one step closer to ending the acute phase of the pandemic,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi , who is leading the COVAX alliance.

However, Tom Hart, CEO of the ONE Campaign, said that while Thursday’s announcement was a welcome step, the Biden administration needs to commit to sharing more doses.

“The world is looking to the US for global leadership and more ambition is required,” he said.

Biden has pledged to provide other nations with 60 million US-produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been authorized for use in the United States but has been widely approved worldwide. AstraZeneca doses have been held for export by a safety review for weeks by the Food and Drug Administration, and without them Biden will rush to fulfill his split goal.

The White House says the 25 million initial doses announced Thursday will be shipped from existing federal reserves of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to become available to share in the coming months.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said via Twitter that Harris had informed him before the White House announced the decision to send 1 million doses of the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I expressed to her our appreciation on behalf of the people of Mexico, he wrote.

Guatemalan Giammattei said Harris told him the U.S. government would send his country 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of purchase agreements with drug manufacturers, the US controlled initial production by its domestic manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna have only just begun exporting US-made vaccines to overseas customers. The US has hundreds of millions of other custom doses of both authorized and developing vaccines.

The White House also announced that U.S. manufacturers of vaccine materials and ingredients will no longer have to prioritize orders from three manufacturers of COVID-19 shotguns that have not received U.S. approval Sanofi, Novavax and AstraZeneca by pave the way for more materials to be transported. overseas to aid production there.

AP writers Christopher Sherman in Mexico City, Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

