The eve of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong separated the city from China. Those days may be over





For an event that occurred nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away, the Tiananmen Square massacre is deeply ingrained in the psyche of Hong Kong. That’s because for the past three decades, Hong Kong was the only place where major memorials were held, including marches, church services, and large candlelight vigils in the city’s Victoria Park.

Since Hong Kong became part of China in 1997, the continuation of these events has always been seen as a major testament to the city’s continued autonomy and democratic freedoms, widely guaranteed until 2047 by its de facto constitution, the Basic Law, under the principle of “one place, two systems”.

The 30th anniversary in 2019 saw one of the largest attendances on Victoria Park vigil, with organizers claiming that about 180,000 people gathered at the memorial (though police said it was close to 40,000). This anniversary came amid escalating tensions over a proposed extradition bill between Hong Kong and China: just five days later, over a million people marched against it and in the months that followed, the city was consumed by increasingly violent protests. and police beatings.

In the wake of those protests, Beijing introduced a national security law for Hong Kong, bypassing the city’s semi-democratic legislature to criminalize secession, overthrow, and cooperation with foreign powers. This law has been used to crack down on a host of political activists, and almost every prominent pro-democracy politician and activist is either in jail – or headed there. As talks on the law rumbled before its sudden adoption on June 30 last year, many saw June 4, 2020, as potentially the last chance for a grand commemoration. Despite authorities banning Victoria Park vigils on a pandemic basis, tens of thousands still came out to mark the event peacefully and police took a leave of absence – although they were later arrested and charged with a number of activists thought to have “organized” the protest. This year, the gloves are off. City Security Bureau said Saturday that any rally on June 4 will be considered an unauthorized assembly and “no one should participate in it, or advertise or publish it, otherwise he or she may break the law.” Offenders could face up to five years in prison, while those promoting the event could face up to 12 months in prison, the bureau added. Already this week an activist – known locally as Grandma Wong – u arrestua for staging a solo Tiananmen protest, while the recently reopened City Museum on June 4 was forced to close again. Candle vigil organizers have canceled the event for the first time in over 30 years, demanding instead that people “mourn June 4 with perseverance and wisdom, under lawful, secure, peaceful and rational circumstances, in their own way, at the right time and place”, though this does not stop one of them from being stopped in the early hours of Friday. Perhaps the surest way to remember Tiananmen would be behind closed doors – similar to how the event is marked in mainland China, by the few who still choose to remember. About Asia New Zealand is moving in a delicate line trying to remain friendly with China and the other Five Eyes countries, who are increasingly hostile to Beijing.

The monsoon season in India has started and the amount of rainfall is seen to be normal, after several years of unusual weather patterns during an annual critical period for the country to avoid drought and other issues.

A burning container ship is sinking off the coast of Sri Lanka, adding to fears that an oil and chemical spill could exacerbate one of the worst ecological disasters in the country’s history.

In China, meanwhile, all ultra-marathons and running events have been suspended indefinitely following a mountain race that saw 21 runners die in extreme weather last month. China Business If China needed a sign, Washington’s hostility to Beijing would not melt under Joe Biden, that’s all. On Thursday, President Biden extended a Trump-era ban on U.S. investment in dozens of Chinese firms that Washington believes are affiliated with the Chinese military. Under the executive order, Americans are banned from owning or trading securities associated with 59 companies, citing the threat of Chinese surveillance technology. The original order, signed by President Donald Trump in November, applied to 31 Chinese companies that the administration said “enable the development and modernization” of China’s military and “directly threaten” US security. Biden’s new order takes effect on August 2nd. Technology giants, including smartphone maker Huawei and Hikvision, a major maker and supplier of video surveillance equipment, remain on the list, as do some of China’s largest telecommunications firms, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications and China Unicom. Asked in Beijing on Thursday about Biden ‘s expected announcement – the move was previously reported by Bloomberg – China’ s Foreign Ministry said Washington ‘s actions marked a “total disregard for the facts” and “harm the interests of global investors”. , including those in the US “ Some of the companies named in both orders have previously denied allegations that they were linked to the Chinese military as unfounded. The move suggests Washington is in no hurry to make fixes with Beijing. Analysts have previously said that while Biden is likely to strike a more predictable and diplomatic tone with China than Trump did, they do not expect the administration to ease technical and trade policy. Regardless, the countries are resuming talks on several issues. Beijing said Thursday it now has “normal communication” with Washington on trade and the economy, citing recent discussions between Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as “professional, sincere and constructive “. – By Jill Disis and Kyle Blaine China will remain closed until 2022 China has surrendered over 700 million doses of coronavirus vaccine , but may not ease border restrictions until next year earlier , a senior health official said on Thursday Life in China has been relatively normal for months and vaccines are making noise – about 40% of the population is now inoculated against Covid-19 and it should not be long before China reaches the level of herd immunity. However, due to the country’s success in virus content, there is very little floating around to test whether its vaccines will stop transmission as well as deaths – unlike in the United States, where authorities know vaccines are working because infection numbers are falling, along with serious cases. This leaves China with some “unique difficulties” when it comes to reopening, said Feng Zijian, deputy director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. according to Bloomberg “I do not think we have reached that point – if we try to open up even when 60% or 80% of the population is vaccinated, it can again lead to a serious outbreak,” Feng told a news conference in the eastern city of Qingdao on Thursday. reported the media. “It depends largely on technical considerations, social consensus and political concerns.” This curse of success has become something of a model across Asia, with territories that excelled in responding to the early pandemic – Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia – now battling vaccines as some countries in the West compete ahead. Part of the problem is that when there is little risk of catching Covid, people are less willing to be vaccinated, which makes authorities more cautious about opening up. After a difficult start, China has had one of the best responses to the pandemic worldwide, but it could come in pursuit of the country if officials are nervous to prove it successful by op. Quoted and marked “There are reasonable grounds to suspect that the publication of (2021hkcharter.com) is likely to constitute criminal offenses endangering national security.” – A letter from the police to the Israeli host company Wix, asking it to remove a website created by some activists outside Hong Kong. One of the activists, Nathan Law, shared it online , along with a statement asking Wix to restore access, which it did, claiming the removal of the site was an accident, in an email to Law. The company has not yet commented publicly. Photo of the day On this page, in 1989: Scene outside Beijing’s Tiananmen Gate in the early hours of June 4, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos