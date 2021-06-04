International
The Indian team sent to bring back the fugitives leaves Dominica, going home
India’s multi-agency team that had gone to Dominica to bring in Mehul Choksi is returning home on a private Qatar Airways plane after the island nation’s high court adjourned the hearing on the petition of the fugitive diamond runners, sources said.
Publicly available flight data showed the plane took off from Melville Hall Airport in Dominica at 8.09 PM (local time) on June 3 and was traveling to Madrid.
The multi-agency team of officials is also returning, sources said.
CBI DIG-led team Sharda Raut was stationed in Dominica for nearly seven days to bring back Choksi, who is wanted in Fraud of the National Punjab Bank (PNB) with 13,500 krobs, in India
On Thursday, the Dominican Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on Choksi’s habeas corpus petition.
A habeas corpus claim is made to produce before the court a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention.
It is possible that the next hearing may take place in a month and the businessman will stay in Dominica, local media reported.
Judge Bernie Stephenson will decide the next date of the hearing after meeting with both parties, Antigua News Room media reported.
The postponement will allow Choksi’s lawyers and the Dominica government “to agree on the language to be used in connection with the order raised to prevent his departure from Dominica,” she said.
Thursday’s hearing took place via video conference with a group of protesters standing outside the High Court building in Roseau holding banners with messages seeking to know the truth about the controversy.
“Who brought Choks to Dominica?” read one of the banners, the photo of which was published by many media.
The judge on Wednesday had ordered the production of Choksi before the magistrate to face charges of illegal entry into Dominica.
The 62-year-old wheelchair-bound diamond, who has an Interpol Red notice pending against him, arrived before presiding over the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau in black shorts and a blue T-shirt from the Friendship Hospital Dominica -China, where he is undergoing treatment. His request for parole was rejected.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018, weeks before the PNB fraud rocked the Indian banking industry.
The duo allegedly bribed state-run bank officials to obtain Loan Letters of Undertaking (LoU) on the basis of which they obtained loans from foreign banks that remained unpaid.
Suspected corrupt bank officials did not introduce these LoUs into the NBG core banking program, thus avoiding scrutiny. Non-payment of these loans or bank guarantees of value 13,500 crore resulted in default and became a bank liability.
Choksi had mysteriously disappeared on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has stayed since 2018 as a citizen since leaving Delhi.
He was arrested in the neighboring island of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escape with his rumored girlfriend.
His lawyers claimed he had been abducted by Jolly Harbor in Antigua by police officers who looked like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica in a boat.
Modi fled to Europe and was eventually held in London, where he is contesting his extradition to India. Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017.
This story was published by a wireless agency source without text modifications. Only the title has been changed.
