New Zealand court paves way for murder suspects Extradition to China





AUCKLAND, New Zealand The New Zealand Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a murder suspect could be extradited to China, but only if the government received sufficient assurances from Beijing that he would not be tortured and received a fair trial. The decision, with three judges in favor and two against, came after 15 months of discussion. He overturned a Court of Appeal ruling that defendant Kyung Yup Kim, a lawful New Zealand resident in his mid-40s, could not be safely extradited because of his records. human rights in Chinas. Mr Kim is accused of killing a Chinese woman, Peiyun Chen, 20, while on holiday in Shanghai in 2009. Chinese authorities said that before he could be questioned, Mr Kim left for South Korea, where he was born. It was the first time China had asked New Zealand to extradite a citizen or resident. Like most western countries, New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. Mr Kim has been fighting extradition requests for the past 10 years. He spent five years in prison before being released on bail in Auckland.

The previous center-right New Zealand government, which was in power from 2008 to 2017, twice ordered the extradition of Mr Kims. Both times, the courts ordered the justice minister to reconsider the case. Mr Kim and his lawyer, Tony Ellis, have argued that no reasonable minister can make the case to extradite him, given China’s human rights record. In a statement following Friday’s decision, Mr Ellis condemned the decision and reiterated his belief that his client could not be extradited safely. Under the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Republic of China is a rogue state, Mr. Ellis said. It includes the endemic use of torture, does not guarantee fair trials and, more broadly, rejects the fundamental premise that international human rights law must be respected. The New Zealand government has repeatedly called on China to violate its international obligations, especially with regard to human rights. The accused foreigners in China have been subject to closed-door hearings for only a few hours, and some have reported being tortured during interrogation. Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen born in China, accused of espionage, said he had been tortured over a period of months, while Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who also faced off espionage charges, have been held in jail since 2018 and were tried. No decision has been announced yet. Concern over China’s rights has played a part in extradition cases elsewhere in the region. In 2017, Australia withdrew from a proposed extradition treaty with China over care for its repressive legal system.

In its decision on Friday, which filled 150 pages, the Supreme Court said the cabinet minister responsible for approving China’s request could sign the extradition of Mr. Mr Kim would risk being subjected to an act of torture if he surrendered. The court set out the circumstances in which it might be possible to rely on such guarantees, as well as specific instructions that the New Zealand government should receive to allow extradition, including allowing the suspect to be monitored every 48 hours. The Supreme Court gave the New Zealand government until the end of July to take insurance from China and report again. New Zealand’s relationship with China has come to the fore recently, especially as tensions have risen between China and Australia. Following the meeting in New Zealand this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison raised concerns about China’s activities in a number of areas, including Hong Kong and the South China Sea. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry dismissed their comments as irresponsible and unfounded. Charlotte Graham-McLay contributed to reporting from Wellington, New Zealand.

