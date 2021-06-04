International
As Putin greets investors, the Kremlin pays a pre-election blow
As President Vladimir Putin opens the red carpet for foreign investors at his main forum in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin is continuing a sweeping crackdown on political opponents inside Russia ahead of major parliamentary elections.
Police this week arrested opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, a former member of parliament, and Andrey Pivovarov, the former executive director of Open Russia, a disbanded civil society group funded by exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Pivovarov pulled out of a plane as he prepared to leave St Petersburg for Warsaw, while Gudkov was held for 48 hours before being released late Thursday.
Authorities’ fight against dissent since the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in February has effectively wiped out organized networks of anti-Putin activists. Individual critics are now being caught by the most aggressivereaction in the years amid a drop in support for the ruling United Russia party ahead of the September elections.
The confrontation in neighboring Belarus between President Alexander Lukashenko and pro-democracy protesters also serves as an example of the potential for overthrow.
There is a “tough operation” under way against Putin’s opponents, said Sergei Markov, head of the Moscow Institute for Political Studies, which is a political consultant to the Kremlin. “If the authorities have a strong enough will and complete the purge, there will be no mass protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg as in Belarus. There will be no one to organize them. “
‘Foreign Agent’
Independent media have not been spared. The business news website VTimes announced on Thursday that it was shutting down due to the “risk of prosecution” of employees after Russian officials labeled it a “foreign agent”. The Medusa news site was similarly forced to post a “foreign agent” tag on every article it publishes or faces prosecution, causing advertisers to leave.
United Russia, which holds a two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, has seen its public support slide to its lowest level since mid-2013 after years of declining revenues. His popularity rating was just 27% in an opinion poll published in March by the independent Levada Center.
Pivovarov, who faces until six years in prison on charges of violating a law on undesirable organizations, was ordered to be held in custody for two months by a court in Krasnodar, southern Russia, on Wednesday. He said last week that he was ending Open Russia activities due to legal changes aimed at the organization.
Gudkov, who plans to run in the election, is under investigation on charges owed to unpaid rent for a commercial space from 2015 to 2017. He was released from custody, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing Ministry of Interior.
“They will go after one or two people at a time to scare everyone,” Navalny said in a statement on his Instagram account. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any political motive for the bans at a news conference.
Interrupted Activities
Navalny election campaign foundations and corporations suspend their activities after prosecutorslabeled them as “extremist” organizations in April, exposing supporters and staff to potential prisons.
Navalny wasjailed for 2 and 1/2 years after prosecutors said he violated parole conditions of an earlier sentence while recovering in Germany from a chemical poisoning in Siberia last August that he and Western governments blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials deny the allegations.
Putin, Poison and the Importance of Alexi Navalny: Get it fast
Police arrested thousands of opposition supporters in a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests over Navalny’s imprisonment after he returned to Russia in January.
Lawmakers have now given preliminary approval to a law banning members of extremist groups from running in the election, which would ban Navalny supporters in the September race.
The crackdown on opposition activists shows that authorities “are trying to clear the political environment before the election,” Khodorkovsky said in an email.
