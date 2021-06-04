Members of the United Nations World Heritage Committee are lobbying to put pressure on Australia to engage in a more ambitious climate action as part of its plan to slow the Great Barrier Reef decline ahead of a key meeting of July.

Conservatives have lobbied representatives of 13 of the 21 countries that make up the committee, saying the threat of putting rubber on a hazardous list should be used to use more domestic action on greenhouse gas emissions.

Since the committee last reviewed gum status in 2015, top government and international reports have acknowledged the declining health of the world’s largest coral gum system that lies more than 2,000 km off the coast of Queensland.

Since the 2015 meeting, global warming has also spurred three massive bleaching events that weakened and killed corals throughout the rubber space.

The Paris-based Unesco World Heritage Center is expected to start releasing reports later today ahead of the July meeting. A report on the Great Barrier Reef will include a list of draft decisions for the committee.

Using the impacts of climate change as a justification for placing a World Heritage site on the endangered list has never been done before, although the option exists.

Countries at risk from climate change have never been formally asked by the committee to take action to reduce emissions as a condition of being left out of the list at risk.

Scientific advisory body in natural World Heritage sites, The International Union for Conservation of Nature says climate change is now the most prevalent threat to World Heritage sites, affecting more than 70 of the 252 sites listed and considering jewelry on natural crown plans.

The World Heritage Committee, which will meet practically from July 16 to 31, will also consider a new climate change policy that could provide policy advice to countries.

Richard Leck, head of the oceans at WWF Australia, said: Unesco can recommend that Australia take much stronger action on climate change and renewables than it currently does. We have seen three massive bleaching events since the last meeting in 2015.

We have also seen the government acknowledge that 1.5C is a critical threshold for the Great Barrier Reef but Australia’s emissions policy is currently in line with the 2.5C or 3C temperature rise.

The Morrison government has defended its stance on climate change, saying the country is doing its part to reduce emissions.

Leck and Imogen Zethoven, a consultant representing the Australian Marine Conservation Society, have informed 13 countries that are members of the World Heritage Committee, submission of a report arguing the committee should urge Australia to take stronger climate action.

Guatemala, Oman, Hungary, Uganda, Brazil, Egypt, Australia, Norway, China, Nigeria, Spain, Russia and Saudi Arabia have all been notified.

Leck said many members were unaware of the gum damage since 2015 and some were also unaware of Australia’s poor performance in climate change policy.

He said putting it on an endangered list would effectively see the gum lose its World Heritage status and have major effects on the tourism industry that depends on the global reputation of our gum management.

Zethoven said the joint Queensland and federal government Plans and Reef 2050 was a direct result of a request by the World Heritage committee that the reef would be placed on its endangered list, unless action is taken on coastal developments, clearing and pollution from agriculture.

This is the approach we are asking committee members to follow. The Great Barrier Reef is in much worse shape now than it was [in 2015].

In 2019, the long-term forecast of reefs was lowered to very poor by the marine park authority.

In an official report on the status of the reefs, the state and the federal government told Unesco in late 2019 that climate change had already affected the unique features that led to the reefs making the World Heritage List in 1981. This report also claimed that Australia was taking strong action on climate change.

In April 2020, scientists stated that the reef had experienced its most widespread recorded mass whitening event, and the third in five years.

or study for Unesco has also said if global greenhouse gas emissions were to peak in 2040 and then fall, about half of the 29 World Heritage sites listed would still see heavy bleaching twice in every decade.

Professor Scott Heron, from James Cook University, who led the study and is an expert on World Heritage and reef issues, said the Australian government has argued that the impacts of climate change should not be used as an excuse for a list at risk. .

But he said the option for the World Heritage Committee existed as part of official operational guidelines for placing properties on the risk list.

We need urgent action on climate change and it should be this decade, he said.