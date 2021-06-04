KM Modi congratulates researchers and scientists on finding Covid vaccine at CSIR Meeting





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of the Scientific and Industrial Research Society (CSIR) on Friday via video conference. Prime Minister Modi hailed scientists for the successful development of the Covid vaccine and their relentless work to find a cure for Covid. Prime Minister Modi said the country has high expectations from scientists as they have a powerful ecosystem to solve the country’s problem and fulfill the nation’s dreams. Read also | 3000 Madhya Pradesh Doctors Resign After HC Strike Conditions ‘Illegal’, Requirements Include Free Covid Treatment Prime Minister Modi also said that there are times when CSIR brings so much advancement in technology that the whole country can not stop itself from shining with pride. Prime Minister Modi said, “This institution of ours has given so much talent and scientists to the country. A great scientist like Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar has given leadership to this institution.” The Prime Minister further said, “Today India, from agriculture to astronomy, from disaster management to defense technology, from biotechnology to battery technologies, from vaccines to virtual reality, wants to be self-sustaining and empowered in every direction. “. Prime Minister Modi said that due to research and findings India is one of the most prominent engines of global development. “Today India is showing the way to the world in the field of sustainable development and clean energy. Today, from software to satellites, we are also accelerating the development of other countries, playing the role of a major engine in the development of the world.” Said Prime Minister Modi. CSIR is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research at the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 contact centers spread across India, the PMO noted, adding that prominent scientists, industrialists and senior officials form part of the society, which meets every year.

