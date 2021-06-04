Telangana: Former Minister Eatala Rajender leaves TRS | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: Ending his nearly two-decade association with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), former Minister Eatala Rajender resigned on Friday as a member of the party and the MLA on Friday. The former minister was ousted from the cabinet on May 2 following allegations of certain land grabbing by the firm of his family members on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He is expected to join BJP soon.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference, the former minister attacked Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said he never passed the Lakshman Rekha of the parties and opposed the welfare schemes of the parties but he was against some issues like extending the Rythu Bandhu scheme to the big owners, keeping hundreds of acres.

Before taking any action on the allegations (land grabbing), the PM, without seeking any clarification, removed me from the cabinet. Even a person sentenced to death is asked what is his last wish before hanging. But the CM did not seek my clarification before removing me from the cabinet, he said.

The MLA from the Huzurabad assembly constituency said the gap between him and the party leadership was not new and had been there for the past five years. As a minister, I faced humiliation. Another minister Harish Rao also faced a similar situation. According to him, all the ministers and the MLA are his slaves. But a ministerial post is no greater than self-respect, the former minister said.

He said review meetings by the CM were held without the relevant portfolio ministers. The review of the finance department was held without the meeting of the finance minister and the health department without the minister in question, Rajender said.

He said the party may have managed to win some elections and additional elections with money and muscle power, but it was not permanent.

The KCR claims he is a dictator, but in a democratic country, there is no place for a dictator, he said. Rainender said opposition MLAs could not meet with elected representatives of the ruling party for their work. During the Congress government in the United AP, we (TRS MLAs) went to the ministers and did the work done for the constituency. Now do we have this situation in the TRS government? he said.

The former minister said he never opposed KTR becoming prime minister. Harish Rao also made a statement saying he was willing to work under KTR as CM. Rajender was also questioned about MLA fraud by the Congress party even after receiving 88 MLAs in the 2018 election.







