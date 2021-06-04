Pike River families prepare to protest if Supreme Court order to prevent mine sealing is not successful | 1 NEWS





Pike River family spokeswoman Bernie Monk says there could be a protest in the Pike River country if a Supreme Court order presented today is not successful. Your playlist will load after this ad Monk, spokesman for the families of the dead miners says families have a right to do so. Source: 1 NEWS The families of the men killed in the 2010 blast traveled to Wellington to file a request for a judicial review of the decision to seal the mine before an underground police investigation was completed. In March, the government announced it would not fund an extension to the Pike River recovery mission, which reached as far as the mine or access tunnel diversion. The Pike River Repair Agency wants to start sealing the mine this month so the site can be handed over to the Conservation Department. Monk says 22 of the 29 Pike River families support the order, and that being able to use the main mining fan, believed to be the cause of the explosion, is critical to proving what happened on November 19, 2010. We are challenging, we will continue to challenge, we have the right to do so, we have 22 families on board and we got their names overnight when they made the decision to close the mine. Bernie Monk would not rule out protest action in the country if work begins on sealing the mine. Your playlist will load after this ad Court registration requires courts to prevent mine sealing before the underground police investigation is completed. Source: 1 NEWS Oh, we have plans, if this Government thinks it would get away with this it will not happen. Already the police have told me what you are going to do, I said to look at this space. Carol Rose, whose son Stuart was killed in the mine says families want evidence of the cause of the blast. Remember that this is not about body recovery, we are not trying to regain the bones of our people, we are gone from there. This is simply about getting justice. Her husband Stephen says families feel harassed by the government. We feel somewhat excited and kicked, the Labor Party was happy to use us before the election to get votes and ‘we will do this’, what did they really do? I recovered the drift, brilliantly, well done, but why stop so fast? What is there so horrible that they can not bring themselves to discover it? Nieper Castle, 12, who was just 18 months old when his father Kane died in Pike River says he feels like the wishes of the families were ignored by the Government. I want answers, I want to know what happened. I do not want them to just seal it and it will be forgotten. What is happening to all of this is like a burden to most people going through this. We need the community to help lift this weight. His mother Cloe is part of a video campaign, launched this afternoon, to gather public support. I always wanted to know what went wrong, it has always been my thing if they bring out the stunning Kane. If they bring someone out – stunning, but my number one priority is what went wrong. Andrew Little, the minister responsible for Pike River said in view of their intention to take legal action it would be inappropriate to comment.

