MCC chief Shilpa Nag resigns citing harassment, deputy commissioner denies allegations





Mysore Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag has resigned from her post and sent her letter of resignation to the Chief Secretary citing stifling working conditions and accusing Deputy Commissioner Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri of the same. Meanwhile, the Office of the Secretary-General said they have not received any resignation letter since Thursday evening. Shilpa claimed “humiliation” from Rohini Sindhuri. “It was stifling to work with DC in Mysuru. I am resigning today and I am sending a letter to the Secretary-General. It is also humiliating, I have no patience left,” Shilpa said. Mysore Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri issued a press release on the allegations. In a point-by-point refutation, she said: 1. untshte untrue that there has been any harassment from me and none is even mentioned in the statement issued by Smt Shilpa Nag. 2. The undersigned as Deputy Commissioner and in the midst of treating the Covid-19 pandemic have a duty to manage and control Covid-19, all my focus and actions have been to discharge the aforementioned responsibility only. 3. In fact, the late Shilpi Nag had stopped participating in the Covid-19 reviews by the undersigned. Mysuru City Corporation was sending signed and conflicting Covid-19 figures for new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered the same to be corrected. “I have ordered the opening of government Covid Care Centers in Mysuru City, which had failed to open a single CCC until recently (Taluks & Rural Areas have opened 18 CCCs in the last 20 days). In the circumstances, I personally “I went and opened 3 CCCs in the City recently. None of this constitutes harassment by any stretch of the imagination,” she added. 4 Shilpa Nag, IAS, became responsible for CSR coming from Private Industries, Factories, IT Companies for the whole district. He was later informed of me that he spent almost all of it inside Mysuru City. So I had requested a full and proper account for it on June 1, 2021. No response has been received so far. Further her action to give almost nothing to Taluks and rural areas is unfair and wrong. CSR expense accounts from Smt Shilpa Nag, IAS, are still pending. 5. forst for all to point out that over the last ten days Shilpa has issued a Press and Media Statement against the District Administration. A behavior not expected from Mysuru City Commissioner. 6. The generalized allegations are false and contrary to the facts as set out above. Coincidentally, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar and Acting Minister of Mysore district ST Somashekar are visiting Mysuru for review meetings regarding Covid and other issues. READ: Karnataka Health Minister Books 15% Covid Beds in 3 Bengaluru Hospitals for Ingredients READ: 103-year-old freedom fighter HS Doreswamy beats Covid

