NGO Gurgaon Oxygen Center, backed by Rishab Pant, vandalized, ongoing investigation

A Gurgaon-based NGO that claims to have helped patients with Covid on Thursday claimed that its oxygen center was destroyed by several unidentified people. The NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is backed by cricketer Rishabh Pant, claimed that its center was “forcibly destroyed” and “items were damaged”

In a tweet posted Thursday, the Foundation said: “Our O2 center in Gurgaon was vandalized today and our belongings were damaged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 ft. Of land in or near Gurgaon City Center. “

We need your help! Our O2 center in Gurgaon was vandalized today and our belongings were damaged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 square feet of land in or near Gurgaon City Center. Please help us spread the word# COVID19India pic.twitter.com/EJBd0ZDxTK – Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) June 3, 2021

“Harteerath Singh, director of community development at the Foundation, claimed that the beds were damaged and the tents and banners were torn down by several goons.”

According to the PTI, Singh said the foundation had lodged a complaint with the police. He also said that some “local goons” who arrived in the country also took power generators and cut off the electricity supply.

Our CCTVs were also cut because the generators were taken. We were lucky we had no patients as it was breakfast. “But people were coming to refill their oxygen cylinders,” he said.

Singh further claimed he had received death threats in recent days and police had been informed of him.

Police have informed that they have received a complaint from the Foundation and that the matter is under investigation. According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the site in Sector 61 where the NGO had set up its oxygen center was rented from a tent house which then allowed her to set up the facility.

According to the report, a police official said the Foundation had taken the space from the tent house owner based on a verbal agreement. “Since there have been no patients in the institution for the last few days, they had asked them to vacate the place. A dispute seems to have arisen. We are investigating who was involved in the vandalism of the facility,” the official told the news agency.

On May 8, Rishabh Pant had announced that he was supporting the Hemkunt Foundation in his fight against Covid. He pledged a sum of money to provide oxygen cylinders with beds and equipment for affected patients.

“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 canisters with beds, Covid relief tools and much more for those suffering across the country,” Pant said in a statement posted. on Twitter.

