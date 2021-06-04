International
NGO Gurgaon Oxygen Center, backed by Rishab Pant, vandalized, ongoing investigation
A Gurgaon-based NGO that claims to have helped patients with Covid on Thursday claimed that its oxygen center was destroyed by several unidentified people. The NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is backed by cricketer Rishabh Pant, claimed that its center was “forcibly destroyed” and “items were damaged”
Read also | How did they get sick? China prompted to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers
In a tweet posted Thursday, the Foundation said: “Our O2 center in Gurgaon was vandalized today and our belongings were damaged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 ft. Of land in or near Gurgaon City Center. “
“Harteerath Singh, director of community development at the Foundation, claimed that the beds were damaged and the tents and banners were torn down by several goons.”
According to the PTI, Singh said the foundation had lodged a complaint with the police. He also said that some “local goons” who arrived in the country also took power generators and cut off the electricity supply.
Our CCTVs were also cut because the generators were taken. We were lucky we had no patients as it was breakfast. “But people were coming to refill their oxygen cylinders,” he said.
Singh further claimed he had received death threats in recent days and police had been informed of him.
Read also | A confrontation over the origin of pandemics is erupting
Police have informed that they have received a complaint from the Foundation and that the matter is under investigation. According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the site in Sector 61 where the NGO had set up its oxygen center was rented from a tent house which then allowed her to set up the facility.
According to the report, a police official said the Foundation had taken the space from the tent house owner based on a verbal agreement. “Since there have been no patients in the institution for the last few days, they had asked them to vacate the place. A dispute seems to have arisen. We are investigating who was involved in the vandalism of the facility,” the official told the news agency.
On May 8, Rishabh Pant had announced that he was supporting the Hemkunt Foundation in his fight against Covid. He pledged a sum of money to provide oxygen cylinders with beds and equipment for affected patients.
“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 canisters with beds, Covid relief tools and much more for those suffering across the country,” Pant said in a statement posted. on Twitter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]