3,000 new doctors resign as the court says their strike is illegal





Nearly 3,000 new doctors in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Thursday and said they would continue their strike even after the Supreme Court of States instructed them to resume their duties within 24 hours, the PTI reported. The doctors had started their strike on Monday to put pressure on the government to increase their salary and offer free treatment to them and their families in case they contract Covid-19. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had declared the strike illegal and ordered doctors to return to work by Friday afternoon. A bench separating Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed and Justice Sujoy Paul criticized doctors for going on strike amid the coronavirus crisis. The judges added that the government should take action against doctors in case they do not report again to work within the allotted time period. Dr Arvind Meena, president of the Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association, told PTI that the association would move the Supreme Court against the Supreme Court decision. Meena claimed that on May 6, the government had promised to meet the doctors’ demands, but nothing was done after that. The government has promised to increase the stock market by 24% and until they raise it to that limit, the strike will continue, he said. The president of the doctors’ association added that they had been in one peaceful strike for four days but the government did not extend its hand, Times of India reported. Rather, an attempt was made to deceive us by receiving a claim filed in the Supreme Court, he added. That is why we tell the government that you can stop us on strike, but not on resigning. Minister of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh Vishvas Sarang met with representatives of the doctors’ association, the PTI reported, citing state medical commissioner Nishant Warwad. Warwad added that the government had already approved a 17% increase in the doctors’ scholarship and there would be more increases depending on the Consumer Price Index. The official added that treating patients was the moral duty of doctors and they were expected to return to work.

