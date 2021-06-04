What does the presence of the Delta variant mean for Australia?

tidings

Health authorities have said the variant, which is the dominant species in India’s ongoing devastation, appears to have a greater transmission, including to children.

New data show that the Delta variant carries 2.61 times the risk of hospitalization within 14 days compared to the Alpha variant.



‘It is more infectious than the Alpha variant [formerly B.1.1.7], which is now 50–100% more contagious than the type that caused Victoria’s second wave last year.

‘If we do not identify every new contact and case, it would be a harder blast to control.’

This is infectious disease expert Professor Raina MacIntyre GP news in connection with the discovery of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Formerly known as B.1.617.2, it has become the dominant species in both India and the UK, prompting the World Health Organization to classify it as a ‘concern variant’.

His discovery in Victoria was announced on Friday, after genomic testing revealed that members of a Victorian family had tested positive for the variant after traveling to New South Wales.

The NSW Department of Health has confirmed that the infections are not genetically linked to known cases in NSW.

Authorities have so far been unable to link cases in the Victorian family with other previously identified Delta cases.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it remains possible for the family to become infected while traveling interstate, but the dominant theory is that the variant was transmitted between two 5th graders at the school.

‘We suspect so, but we have to look further. But this is the possible broadcast at the moment, ‘said Professor Sutton.

‘We know this family traveled to the Gulf of Jervis [NSW] and we are examining what is the possible case of the index in this family, and therefore we are trying to find out where this variant is taken.

‘We are working with New South Wales, ACT and Commonwealth counterparts in that direction.

“We will look at all the other sequences, reviewed to the fullest extent possible across Australia to see if there are any possible links to known cases and that include those who have passed official quarantine, but also someone other, naval, airline, diplomatic. ‘

So far, the Kappa variant, formerly known as B.1.617.1, has been at the center of the current Victoria blast.

Stuart Turville, an Associate Professor in the Kirby Institute’s Immunovirology and Pathogenesis Program, describes the Delta variant as ‘a Kappa genetic cousin’ – the main difference is that the Delta variant has a fitness gain that allows the virus to bind cells better. .

‘Where Kappa had a change called 484q, this has 478k. If we recall back in our second wave, we had a similar virus called variant 20F. He also had a similar change called 477n, ‘he said.

‘Changes in these regions [477 and 478] have been observed to increase affinity for the primary ACE2 receptor. In the laboratory under controlled conditions, we see Delta to be approximately 1.4 times better than Kappa.

‘While this is a laboratory observation, the relocation of Kappa from Delta to India supports it to be a more suitable variant in populations where vaccine immunity is low.’

Data from Public Health England released this week shows that the Delta variant carries 2.61 times the risk of hospitalization within 14 days compared to the Alpha variant.

The Delta variant also seems to be more transmissible among children, with 140 explosions in schools and educational facilities in the UK.

‘It seems to be the most significant [variant] in terms of transmissibility, ‘said Professor Sutton.

‘There is not much information about the severity of the disease with this variant, although there are some anecdotal reports of a greater severity of the disease in children, as well as the possible increased transmissibility in children. So we have concerns for this reason. ‘

While the effectiveness of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines appears to be declining against the variant, experts say recent data in the UK are reassuring, indicating that both offer relatively good protection after two doses.

The effectiveness of a dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca is only 33% versus B.1617.2 [Delta]; but this increases to 88% after two doses of Pfizer and 59.8% after two doses of AstraZeneca, ‘said Professor MacIntyre.

‘This means that there is some resistance to vaccines, although not as much as the South African variant [Beta].

‘There is also the possibility of vaccine evasion for B.1617.1 [Kappa]. ‘

Professor MacIntyre says Delta’s confirmed presence in the Australian community adds further urgency to the spread of vaccines, which she believes should include children, but Pfizer’s 21-day waiting period between doses (compared to AstraZeneca’s 12 weeks) ) makes it a preferred vaccine option

“Very few Australians are vaccinated, and even less fully vaccinated,” she said.

‘These are reasons why people should be vaccinated as soon as possible and why a gap of three months to wait for your second dose can end up costly during an epidemic.

‘And we also need to start formulating a vaccination strategy for children.’

Dr. Turville agrees.

‘Vaccination is our main defense and until we have higher levels, we have to treat this variant and all the variants as we did in 2020,’ he said.

