Biden wants to impose a global minimum tax. The G7 can provide substantial growth





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses a meeting of the Group of Seven Finance Ministers in London on Friday and Saturday, seeking to build support from many of the world’s best economies, an important step in the administration’s efforts to rewrite international rules. to tax and discourage American companies from booking profits abroad G7 finance ministers are expected to support the US plan during the summit, according to a Reuters reports citing a U.S. Treasury official. Washington’s proposal is likely to receive full approval when G7 leaders, including President Joe Biden, meet in the UK next week, the news agency reported. Last month, the U.S. Treasury proposed a global minimum tax of at least 15%, aiming to tackle an unbearable international system, filled with gaps. Setting a minimum rate can help discourage companies from shifting their profits to places where they would pay less tax. “With the global corporate minimum tax functionally set at zero today, there has been a race to the end of corporate taxation, undermining the ability of the United States and other countries to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments.” said the U.S. Treasury in a statement on May 20th. Yellen is likely to find willing negotiating partners this week. On Friday, the finance ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Spain wrote in a letter addressed guardian the newspaper that the US proposal was a “promising start”. “We are therefore committed to defining a common position on a new international tax system at the G7 finance ministers’ meeting in London today. We are confident it will create the momentum needed to reach a global agreement at the G20. “In Venice in July. It was within our reach. Let ‘s make sure it happens,” they write. showed they are on board with the plan, the UK has stood ahead. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told Reuters on Thursday that the US While some large European economies haveshowed they are on board with the plan, the UK has stood ahead. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told Reuters on Thursday that the US the proposal can work but more needs to be done to summarize the details. A G7 approval could help speed up parallel tax negotiations between the roughly 140 countries being led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Ireland, which has successfully recruited global companies including major US tech firms by offering a corporate tax rate of just 12.5%, is a country that has expressed significant reservations over Biden’s proposal. Biden’s plan to pay at least $ 1.4 billion in new infrastructure spending depends largely on its ability to raise support for a global corporate minimum tax that increases Treasury payments.

