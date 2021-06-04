Pakistan is doing much better than India economically, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan was doing better than India economically, adding that the country was now on the path to progress.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the modernization of the Lodhran-Multan highway, he said Pakistan and India had similar population densities and climatic conditions.

“But look at the decisions they made and where they are. Compare that to the decisions we made and see how we came out. Today when their growth rate is at minus seven percent, ours is at four percent even though our position was no. as strong as theirs. “

When it hit the pandemic, India was in a financially stronger position, he said. The prime minister said in Pakistan that when the pandemic started, his government tried to protect the economy and the lives of the people, adding that Pakistan would now prosper because “difficult times are over”.

The prime minister said the government was now focusing on setting up various sectors including agriculture, IT and tourism. “We have never used our true potential for tourism. If you spent all your holidays in London, what would you know about the many things this country has been blessed with?”

He concluded by saying that he would give “good news” to the public in the future.

‘Govt faced unfair criticism’

Prime Minister Imran said that when the PTI government came to power, it had to face a lot of unfair criticism. “Within the first week of our coming to power, they started asking where Naya Pakistan he was also claiming that we had failed. “

He said his government spent that period being patient. “There was a lot of criticism of the media and I knew the opposition would do the same as the NRO wanted. Yesterday, they staged a show and said the country was heading towards destruction,” he said, referring to the seminar. budget of PML-N.

“So we faced a difficult time, we had to face constant criticism. The media also portrayed the same thing, as if to bring Naya Pakistan it was as simple as turning a key.

“This was a great lesson for my team, for the public and the country. Change can only be achieved through war. No society can change without it. [struggle], “he said, adding that it was a matter of changing the status quo.

“Think about how to liberate yourself,” he said, citing the example of subcontinent people being freed from British rule. “Look at the Quaid-i-Azam war, there were so many ups and downs.”

Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan was currently facing a major war to liberate the country from the “mafia”. “Ata [mafias] are everywhere. “They want us to fail so that they can maintain a system in which only they benefit.”

Commenting on the need to ensure the rule of law, the Prime Minister said: “Society changes when the powerful enter under the law. Progressive countries have secured the rule of law,” he said, adding that developed countries did not have “sugar and political mafia”. “.

“Ata [opposition alliance] call themselves the democratic movement and are urging the military to overthrow a sitting government. “Their sole purpose is to protect their interests and they are ready to do anything to achieve that goal,” he said, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Multan-Lodhran Highway

The Prime Minister began his speech by congratulating all the PTI ministers and MNAs from South Punjabi on the highway.

“As the foreign minister said, this is an excellent road that will connect three districts and reduce travel time.”

He hoped that this road would also help generate economic activity.

According to Radio Pakistani, the project is an important section of the Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar national highway (N-5). The National Highways Authority will complete the project at a cost of Rs 6.886 billion Rs within two years.

The project is an important milestone in the field of communication and will usher in a new era of development in South Punjab, the report said.

It will ensure the smooth flow of traffic between Lodhran and Multan and will promote economic activities as well as create job opportunities. Geographically, this project is also of tremendous importance as this highway is located almost in the center of the country and provides access to Balochistan.