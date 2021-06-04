Here’s how black carbon deposits cause glaciers, melting snow in the Himalayan ranges | Latest India News





Black carbon deposits due to human activities are increasing glaciers and snowmelt in the Himalayan ranges and are changing temperatures and rainfall patterns, the World Bank said in a study. The study published Thursday said recent evidence suggests that in addition to changing temperatures and precipitation patterns, black carbon (BC) deposits are still growing glaciers and melting snow in these ranges. How does black carbon generate? The World Bank said carbon black is generated by human activity both inside and outside South Asia. It is part of a larger basket of aerosols that directly and indirectly affect climate change, according to Hartwig Schafer, vice president of the World Bank region of South Asia. The recent devastating floods attributed to a glacier collapsing in the Himalayas were a vivid reminder of the sometimes devastating effects of climate change and the dangers from which we must guard, Schafer said. He added that as glaciers shrink, the lives and livelihoods of many people downstream are affected by changes in water supply. “We can slow down the melting of glaciers by acting collectively to curb the carbon black deposits that are accelerating the melting of ice. Regional co-operation to protect these resources will pay significant dividends for the health and well-being of the people in the region.” he added. How to control it? The World Bank said countries in South Asia need to work together to manage hydropower resources, an important resource for clean energy regions and a generator of energy trade and security. Unstable water flow from melting glaciers and more variable rainfall underscore the need to stabilize availability for a longer period of time to make hydropower more sustainable. He also said regional co-operation would be needed to establish joint adaptation strategies, adding that a first step could be to exchange information about the developing state of the glaciers and the risks associated with it. Water resources management policies need to evolve because the trends we are observing point to another and more challenging future, said Muthukumara Mani, chief economist at the World Bank region of South Asia and a lead author of the report. Success will require active and agile collaboration between scholars and policymakers so that both groups can continue to learn about the issues at hand, he added. (With entries from PTI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos