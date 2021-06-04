CMs will speak with one voice, says Jagan Mohan Reddy in the call for states





Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on the prime ministers of all states to unite as one voice and call on the Center to take responsibility for the Covid-19 vaccination, reported Express i Ri Indian. As the situation has turned into States versus Union, we as CM will speak with one voice and ensure that India overcomes this pandemic, Reddy said in a written letter to other prime ministers. The Reddys letter is followed as Andhra Pradesh governments offer to get vaccines through global tenders has not yet been fruitful, reported Indian Express. The Prime Minister said that a centralized and coordinated vaccination with the support of state governments would lead to effective results for citizens. The Reddy-led government had announced a global tender on May 13 to purchase Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers outside India. The bid submission date was June 3 until 5 pm, but to my disappointment no one quoted … Reddy wrote in the letter. Andhra Pradesh prime ministers’ call for unity was seen, however, as a change in attitude. On May 6, Jharkhand Prime Minister Hemant Soren said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contacted him to speak mann ki baat (my thoughts) instead of discussing important issues. The phrase was a reference to Modis’ monthly program broadcast on All India Radio, where he talks about various issues. A day later, Reddy had criticized his counterpart Jharkhand, saying that contentment with such a level of politics would only weaken our nation. Several states, including Delhi, have asked the central government to help with vaccines amid an acute shortage across the country. On Monday, Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to provide free coronavirus vaccines to beneficiaries of all age groups in the state. The Prime Minister justified the decision of the Centers to leave the procurement of vaccines to the states, saying that it was against the principles of cooperative federalism. On the same day, Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote to 11 prime ministers, urging them to jointly ask the Center to procure coronavirus vaccines and distribute them to states free of charge. He said Modi governments tried to place all responsibility for vaccine procurement on states that challenged the basis of cooperative federalism. Soren was among those listed in this post. India Vaccine Strategy As the fourth phase of inoculation began on May 1, the Central government announced a differential price for states, allowing them to purchase doses of vaccines themselves. Prior to that, the Center was procuring and allocating vaccines to states. In the most recent distribution, however, the Center took on the responsibility of providing only 50% of the doses for what is categorized as vulnerable population over 45 years old, health care and front line workers. This basically means that vaccines for all those under 45 will have to be paid for by the states or by the citizens themselves. The center will not pay. The new liberalized and accelerated strategy has been harshly criticized. Vaccination rates have dropped steadily almost every week since early April as many states complained about a lack of doses.







