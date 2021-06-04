International
Eatala Rajender leaves TRS accusing CM KCR of being autocratic
Eatala Rajender, who was ousted as Minister of Health in May on land violation charges, is likely to join the BJP on June 7th.
Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, one of the founding members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, left the party and resigned as MLA on Friday, June 4th. join BJP on June 7, according to reports. The former minister was charged with land breach on May 1, and then ousted from Telangana’s cabinet.
The decision to leave the party came after a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda earlier this week. Prior to serving as Minister of Health in 2019, he held the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance. While announcing his decision to leave TRS, Eatala claimed he had no internal democracy or respect for party members. He also revealed that his disagreements with Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, were not rectified now, but five years ago himself. The difference between me and KCR did not increase today, but five years ago myself. These Humilians were not limited to just myself, even Harish Rao faced that discrimination, he claimed. Harish Rao is the Minister of Finance and the grandson of KCR.
Attacking the KCR for stifling protests and curbing the rights of welfare associations that were essential to the Telangana citizenship movement, Eatala said, At the time the KCR believed in people, but today it believes in money, dogs and oppression. I have faith in the people of Telangana that they will question the suppression of the KCR. The people of Telangana will bear the suffering of hunger but will not sacrifice self-respect.
Citing an example of the KCR disrespecting elected party representatives, he claimed, When there was a problem in our district, as Minister I and all nine of our MLAs went to talk to the Prime Minister, but we were denied a chance to to meet him. To save our faces, we pretended to have met him and returned. Later, for the same issue, we made an appointment and went to meet him, but we were given the same treatment. We were treated worse than slaves.
He claimed that KCR is extremely insecure and does not allow others to get in the spotlight. When I was Minister of Finance, some employees had come to meet me and give their representation. The next day that photo appeared in the newspapers. And he asked me why I met him. Eatala claimed that he had asked the Prime Minister about his autocratic style of functioning. I told him to change the name from Pragathi Bhavan (office of the Prime Minister cum mansion) to the Slaves residence, he said.
Claiming that the KCR turned its back on the people with whose help Telangana citizenship was achieved, he questioned the KCRs’ promise of appointing a Dali as the first Prime Minister. Are there any Dalit community officers, Planned Tribe, or Backward Classes in the Office of the Prime Minister? During the citizenship movement, we had said that Telangana is the state of the weakest sections, but did you meet it? he asked.
Eatala claimed that the Prime Minister is working only against workers’ unions and to quell protests in the state, such as the TSRTC 2019 strike which lasted for almost two months. At the time, TSRTC workers were seeking to merge the corporation with the government,.
When the TSRTC was on a strike for two months without trying to resolve the issue, you forced them to beg and cry. Some of them died. They asked for your help and forgiveness, but the Prime Minister issued a statement that even Mr. Brahma could not save them. As long as the citizenship movement was there, we asked for their help, but after he came to power, he decided to have no TSRTC.
Eatala also accused the Prime Minister of overthrowing the leaders of the coal workers and TSRTC who were part of the citizenship agitation and replacing them with his daughter K Kavitha.
