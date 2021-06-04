ST wins international news media award for user registration initiative, News Consumer & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – The Straits Times (ST) efforts to register users have been recognized by the International News Media Association (INMA). ST’s “Gift of an Article” feature launched in November last year came in second place in the “Best User Registration Initiative” category at the INMA Global Media Awards which took place practically on Friday (June 4th). . Created in response to subscriber feedback, the feature allows ST subscribers to share individual paid items with non-subscribers, provided these non-subscribers sign up for a free mySPH account. This means that more readers are able to try out the original and exclusive work produced by ST Editorial. In a press release, Mr. Warren Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief of the English / Malay / Tamil Media group of SPH and editor of ST, said: “We will continue to strive to improve the experience for our audiences, to make our content more compelling. and easier to access and share. “ “This must be a relentless effort and we will continue to strive to do more to better serve our audience,” he added. ST joins other major newsrooms as INMA Award winners this year. INMA received over 640 applications from 37 countries for the 20 categories in the competition. German news publisher Mittelbayerische Zeitung won the Best in Show award for developing a collaborative data science initiative called Drive, which shared and combined data from numerous regional publishers to drive digital subscriptions. Other outstanding winners include the Times of India (six awards) and the Globe and Mail (four awards) from Canada. Moreover, Singapore Press Holdings, which is the publisher of The Straits Times among other headlines, received an honorable mention for Best Use of Data to Drive Advertising for a solution called Brand Security Assistance Classification of Inventory Exposure. Based on machine learning software and developed at home, the solution improved the content and brand security classification of articles published in SPH titles, ensuring that advertisements were placed alongside content appropriate to the brand. The software is able to exceed the accuracy of existing third-party classification solutions, but with a lower latency. “We are delighted to have won this award and it is a testament to the strong synergies between our business and growing data units,” said Dr Deb Goswami, head of EPS for data and analysis. “The most powerful results arise when we combine a customer-centric thought with actionable data. This is an important moment in our efforts to enable data-driven results within the organization.”







