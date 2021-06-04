International 3-point line distance approved in women’s basketball | NCAA.org





The NCAA Game Rules Oversight Panel today approved the relocation of the 3-point line to the 22-meter, 1-inch international distance in women’s basketball, starting with the 2021-22 season. The NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee proposed the change after studying statistical trends that showed the number of targeted and successful field goal attempts with 3 points reached all-time highs in all three divisions during the 2020-21 season. In Division I, the women’s teams attempted 16.4 3-point field goal attempts per game last season and averaged 6.1 shots beyond the arc, which was set at 20 meters, 9 inches. Division II statistics showed an average of 20.5 field goals scored with 3 points per game, with 6.4 made on average during the 2020-21 season. The statistics of Division III were 19.3 and 5.7, respectively. Rules of technology The Panel approved the transmission of live statistics to the bench area for training purposes. At its meeting last month, the Women’s Basketball Rules Committee also backed an rule for next season to allow teams to watch videos live on conference games only if a waiver request is submitted. Currently, women’s basketball teams can already watch pre-loaded videos on their bench during matches. If a conference chooses to use this rule, it will be the league decision on the type of appropriate technology that can be used. Teams will not be allowed to watch live video on non-conference games. Immediate repetition and coaching challenges The panel approved two rules adjustments in force again during the last two minutes of the game and added a third replay situation. Officials can now use instant replay in a game out of bounds, regardless of the number of players involved. Previously, a review was only allowed when there was a deviation involving two players. Coaches can now challenge two additional performances that will require officials to use repetitions to review them. The first includes the result of a restricted area / game in the defensive box. Previously, officials could use again in the last two minutes of the game to determine the location of players involved in the game. Now, at any time during the game, a coach can ask officials to review the game. The new replay situation allows officials to use again to determine if a basket should be counted when no foul is committed or by a ball player. This game can be challenged at any time during the game by the coach, but officials can only use their repetition in the last two minutes of the game. If the review does not change the call, the team will miss a timeout.

