International
Biden-Putin summit a chance to catch a falling knife: RDIF
This combination of photos created on March 17, 2021 shows U.S. President Joe Biden (L) during remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan at the White House State Hospital in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021, and the Russian President Vladimir Putin as he and his Turkish counterpart hold a joint press statement after their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020.
Eric Baradat | AFP | Getty Images
The next US-Russia summit will be a critical moment in trying to revive weak relations between the two countries, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, told on Friday.
President Joe Biden is meeting with President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, in what will be their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. The summit takes place between sanctions and accusations of election interference, human rights violations, the Middle East dispute and many other issues.
“I compare the US-Russia relationship to a falling knife and we have to catch this knife at 16th until it falls to the floor, “Dmitriev told HadBC Gamble of CNBC at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
“There are a lot of real issues that are different, but there are also really a lot of misconceptions and we should at least get involved and start communicating a lot more, because when we see things get done, there really are a lot of wrong assumptions in “decisions are being made,” he added.
In the latest escalation between the two sides, Russia has suggested lifting oil contracts in dollars if the US would impose new sanctions. Also Thursday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that US dollar assets will be cut by the National Wealth Fund by $ 186 billion.
Relations between Moscow and Washington deteriorated in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea by Russia, which led to US sanctions. But, according to Andrey Kostin, chairman of Russia’s VTB Bank, the bond hit “the lowest possible level” during Donald Trump’s presidency.
“I’m a little skeptical because the previous data does not give us much ground for enthusiasm,” Kostin told CNBC about the upcoming summit, adding that it is nevertheless “very, very good that the two leaders will meet.”
Speaking to CNBC on Friday at the same event, he said Putin and Biden “definitely” will not worsen the relationship.
