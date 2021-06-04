Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 500-bed oxygen-supported hospital in Tadipatri





The structure was set at a cost of 5.5 crore with R&B, Revenue and other Departments being introduced.



YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday afternoon practically inaugurated a temporary 500-bed Oxygen-Based Temporary Hospital in Tadipatri adjacent to the Arjas Steel plant, which will be a major comforting factor for COVID19 patients in the remote areas of Kurnool. Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor Districts due to geographical proximity. In a brief remarks, the Prime Minister thanked Arjas Steel Managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy for agreeing to save 40MT of oxygen per 100 tonnes per day and complimented the District Administration on its efforts to establish a facility. such in a short time the structure was set at a cost of 5.5 crore with R&B, Revenue and other Departments being introduced. At a time when oxygen availability was becoming very difficult with many patients wanting to get an oxygen-based bed, Arjas Steel stepped forward offering their oxygen gas, and Megha Engineering and Limited Infrastructure installed an 800 copper pipeline. meters under CSR activity from the Arjas Steel production unit to the temporary hospital under German hangers, which the Prime Minister said was a commendable service to the people. Heavy rain hit Friday morning leading to water stagnation on plots around German Tents, though no damage was done to the buildings by the galleys. Gandham County collector Chandrudu who heads the inaugural function said Arjas Steel MD had taken a special interest in getting the oxygen tank and coordinating with APMSIDC. The local church allowed the use of six acres of its land for the building to rise to 13.56 acres. R&B Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana, Anantapur and Hindu MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav along with several MLAs were present at the site on the occasion. The Prime Minister also praised Joint Assemblies Nishant Kumar and A. Siri, for their commitment to ensuring that the structure came quickly. A drinking water facility was provided, temporary toilets were set up, a power connection provided by the APSPDCL, and 280 people struggled day and night to get the job done as quickly as possible. The facility also provides free food facilities for patients. This will ease the pressure on other major hospitals to provide oxygen-based beds in the three districts. With the COVID-19 positivity rate currently dropping drastically, there is not much demand for oxygen-based beds, but when construction began, the Anantapur district reported a positivity rate above 40% and on May 17 had more than 14,000 cases active compared to less than 4,000 now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos