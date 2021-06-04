Morning update: RCMP is investigating the former Kamloops residential school site, Sinclair tells MPs

Good morning,

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chairman Murray Sinclair told a parliamentary committee yesterday that the RCMP has opened an investigation into the discovery of child remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The retired senator and judge raised concerns about the RCMPs’ approach, saying community members are scared, instead of getting help from the Mounties. They have now begun to question those who have made this story available, he testified.

The story goes down the ad

The local RCMP local detachment office in Kamloops confirmed that an investigation is underway but denied there was any friction as they worked on the next steps. Staff Sergeant Bill Wallace said in a statement that RCMP officers are playing a supportive role, while Secwpemc’s Tkemlps are in charge of the investigation. Tkemlps at Secwpem postponed the comment until a press conference scheduled this morning.

People hear speakers during a vigil in Vancouver on June 2, 2021, after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, were found in the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. JENNIFER GAUTHIER / Reuters

NDP roundtable mission calls on Ottawa to end legal battles against residential school survivors

Behind the scenes stunning, sad About Canada in the Jets-Canadiens play-off match

In the last episode of Dekibeli, Tanya Talaga, Globe and Mail columnist and Anishinaabe journalist, joins host Tamara Khandaker to discuss her report on the discovery of the remains of 215 school-age children living in Tkemlps at Secwpemc United Nations. At the invitation of the community, Talaga traveled to Kamloops, BC, where he witnessed homage and ceremonies honoring those who died while attending the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The findings have sparked a nationwide account of Canada’s colonial history, including talk of removing statues of Prime Minister John A. Macdonald and Egerton Ryerson from public spaces.

This is the Daily Morning Update newsletter. If you are reading this online, or it was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for the Morning Update and more than 20 Globe newsletters on our newspaper registration page.

Closed by the ivory tower: Why women remain underrepresented in all ranks of academies

For decades, universities have been committed to bridging the gender gap in sectors. But women in academia are still underrepresented at almost every level.

The story goes down the ad

Just ask Canadian evolutionary biologist Maydianne Andrade, a world-renowned spider expert who studies the mating habits of black widows. When it was starting two decades ago, only 11 percent of full professors at the University of Toronto were women, according to an analysis of compensation records by The Globe and Mail. Today, it is still only 35 percent. Although an improvement, it still means that two-thirds of professors are men. A similar story continues to unfold across all Canadian universities.

Background: Explore the series and investigative data

From the archives: Women in executive roles make 56 percent less than men, the study shows

Distribute the second dose strategically to avoid the new COVID-19 variant, experts say

With growing evidence that the renamed Delta variant, the first COVID-19 mutation identified in India destined to surpass previous species in Ontario, provincial health authorities are facing calls to regenerate disease surveillance and vaccine spread.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, whose city is among the hardest hit by the pandemic, said the county should train firefighters in areas where we know it will spread to avoid a wave of outbreaks. fourth. Brown said the province should send more vaccines to the Peel region, along with other areas at risk, and open conditions for second doses to younger residents, including front-line workers.

The story goes down the ad

Inside L6P: While beauty businesses stay closed, Brampton salon owners face loss of clients in the underground economy

More: US to share vaccines with Canada, even when Ottawa pushed to give doses for COVAX

Opinion: it’s time to wake up and reopens border Canada-SH.BA

Mystery has a lot about the locations of a scientist couple

It remains largely unknown the whereabouts of two scientists at the center of a political storm over alleged national security breaches at a high-security lab in Winnipeg. Xiangguo Qiu, a former head of a major program at the National Microbiology Laboratory, and her husband, Keding Cheng, have not publicly commented on their dismissal, including whether it involved transferring highly infectious viruses to the Chinas Institute of Virology. Wuhan.

The Globe has revealed that the couple has left Winnipeg, but it is unclear if they are still in Canada. Tenants on one of their properties believe they moved to Vancouver, but attempts to find the couple were unsuccessful.

The story goes down the ad

Context: Infectious diseases scientists in high security laboratory in Canada cooperated with China

ICYMI: The commonalities votes to seek Liberals reveal the reasons for the dismissal of two federal scientists from the Infectious Diseases Laboratory

Get some new news you want to watch? Email us at [email protected] Need to share documents securely? Stretch through SecureDrop

EVEN N ON OUR RADAR

Officials warn Hong Kongers not to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre

Hong Kongers have been told to avoid any public vigilance marking the Tiananmen Square massacre, even dressed in black in solidarity with protesters in Beijing or risk arrest.

The basic factors for Inuit are highlighted in the special MMIWG plan

The story goes down the ad

Two Inuit national organizations outlined their plan outlining ways governments can work to address the social, legal and cultural failures identified by the national investigation into indigenous women killed and missing two years ago. (The government formally released its long-awaited plan on Thursday.)

The Liberal Party promotes the rule of electoral urgency for appointments

The decision to invoke the clause allows the Liberals’ campaign co-chairs to change the appointment rules as they see fit, paving the way for the party to accelerate the pace of riding nominations. Spokesman Braeden Caley, who appeared to be heading for a new wave of election speculation, said it was a common administrative move.

Liberals move to close debate on controversial bill to bring online platforms under regulatory oversight

Liberals announced today that they plan to limit the study of the Bill C-10, controversial legislation that seeks to modernize broadcasting rules to put online platforms like Facebook and Amazon Prime under regulators’ supervision.

FOMO Fuels is withdrawn from the sale of condos in major Canadian cities

The story goes down the ad

Retreating to the quieter and wider corners of Canada may have been a mistake. New condom sales in Canada’s largest urban centers are on the rise as buyers try to take a share of the real estate market for fear of losing the recent boom.

Analysis: Why Newfoundlands Sugar Taxes May Weigh Lower on Low-Income But Beneficial Families

The 20 per cent tax on sugary drinks, which takes effect next April, represents a rare case of what economists call a regressive impact by being beneficial. This is because those households are more likely to have such drinks on their grocery lists, and the introduction of the heavy tax is expected to spur a change in consumption.

Morning MARKETS

The U.S. dollar hit a few weeks high this morning as European stocks, oil and gold stabilized as markets predicted further signs the U.S. economic recovery could lead to inflation and an early withdrawal of the Federal Reserve stimulus.

US Treasury yields remained high after overnight jumps, while the dollar maintained its biggest gain since April, as better-than-expected employment data boosted expectations for a strong reading of payroll of Friday farms.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to 7:30 a.m. GMT, trading just below its record high earlier this week, and down 0.3% from the previous broader MSCI index. of Asia-Pacific stock outside Japan.

PATR WHAT I SPOKE

Cathal Kelly: Big goals? Sweet pancakes? Impossible courses? Of course, they are excellent. But nothing gets hockey talking these days like a dirty elbow, at full speed in the head.

Robyn Urback: What is much more difficult to determine is the unnecessary suffering that Ontarians have been made to endure because of this preoccupation of governments with approval and the ordinary faces around them.

EDITORIAL CARTON TODAY

Brian Gable Brian Gable / The Globe and Mail

LIVE MB GOOD

Retail therapy: For home gardeners, Viridi offers a sustainable and stylish way to plant

With most of the world being pulled in due to the pandemic, home horticulture has flourished as many try to stay connected to nature. Katrina Huang turned that pandemic diversion into an opportunity. The 25-year-old founder of Viridi, an online store launched last summer for handmade rattan and bamboo yarn, found herself investing more and more in spreading greenery in various home pockets its.

Every open surface was filled with plants when they were not using coffee tables, the kitchen island, the floor, she told writer Caitlin Agnew. This prompted her to find a way to contain and maintain her growing collection of succulents and cabbage without compromising her style. Lind Viridi.

MOMENT NT TIME: June 4, 1938

International Baseball between the Tecumseh Club of London and the Mutuals (Professionals) of Chicago, London, Ont., July 1876. JC McArthur / News Illustrated Canadian

The mighty Casey may have reached the mythical Mudville, as described in the poetry of 19th-century Ernest Lawrence Thayers, but the first baseball game may have taken place in the Ontario village of Beachville. According to Dr. Adam Ford, a one-time resident of St. Louis. Marys, Ont., A baseball-like race took place on this day in 1838. It took place on a pasture just behind the Enoch Burdicks stores, according to Ford, who told the story in Sporting Life magazine 48 years later. The entrance was square, with five bases. The ball was made of twisted yarn, covered with fine, frank beef skin. The shooter threw the ball to the knocker, who used a flying cart or some nice, straight stick. Ford did not report the final score between the Beachville Club and visiting Zorras, but he said the matches usually ended when a team reached 18 or 21 years old. Fords’s account of the 1838 game clashed with the popular legend that Abner Doubleday had invented baseball in Cooperstown, NY, in the summer of 1839. After the publication of the Fords story, there could be no joy in Cooperstown. Brad Wheeler

Read today’s horoscopes. Enjoy today’s puzzles.

If you would like to receive this newsletter by email every day of the week, Go here to sign. If you have any feedback, send it to us a note.