Andhra’s wife returns home a few days after she was presumed dead by Covid





When Gaddaiah, 70, visited a hospital in Vijayawada to inquire about the health of his wife Muthyala Girijammas on May 15, he was told she had undergone Covid-19 two days after she was hospitalized. He was handed a full-bodied body according to Covid protocols to the hospital morgue after completing the formalities. Gaddaiah and his relatives immediately perform the final rites. A week later, the couple’s son, David, also died of Covid-19 on May 23rd. Gaddaiah held a memorial service for Girijamma, 60, and David on May 31. Little did he imagine, Girijamma, a vegetable seller, would return home to Jaggaiahpet in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district two days later and left them shocked at first and a little frightened later. It later emerged that she had recovered and the body had previously been handed over to Gaddaiah by mistake and did not belong to his wife. Read also | Techie from Andhra repatriated from Pakistan across the Wagah border Investigations revealed that at the hospital, Girijamma was moved to another ward for better treatment. On May 15, when Gaddaiah went to see his wife, he could not find her in the original neighborhood. While service staff could not give proper answers, he thought she may have died, a family relative said. Gaddaiah then went to the mortuary, where staff showed him the body of a 60-year-old woman. Perhaps because he was in grief, he could not properly identify the body and confused it as that of his wife. At his request, the staff handed over the body to Gaddaiah. A Hanumantha Rao, resident medical officer at Vijayawada Government Hospital, said the bodies in the morgue are handed over to family members only after proper identification. Similarly, the woman’s body was handed over to Gaddaiah only after he identified her. Girijamma was actually undergoing treatment in another ward and she was released after recovering. KV Rama Rao, a local police officer, said no case had been raised as there were no complaints.

