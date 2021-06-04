The prominent German cardinal offers to resign for sexual abuse of the church

BERLIN Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a leading figure in Germany’s Roman Catholic Church, has offered to oust Pope Francis as an act of personal responsibility for sexual abuse by priests in recent decades, the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising said on Friday.

In a letter to the Vatican on May 21, the cardinal said he believed Catholics were on a dead end for decades of abuses that have come to light in Germany since 2002 and that the current state of affairs can only be overcome by members. I was taking responsibility for the abuses and trying to cover them up.

I believe that one opportunity to express this willingness to take responsibility is my resignation. In doing so, I may be able to send a personal signal for a new beginning, for a new awakening of the Church, not only in Germany, the cardinal wrote in his letter, which was issued by his archdiocese. I would like to show that it is not the institution that stands in the foreground, but the mission of the Gospel.

He added: I therefore strongly urge you to accept this resignation.

Archbishop Cardinal Marx, who was once headed by Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict XVI, said Francis had agreed to allow the cardinal to make the letter public, but had asked him to continue in his duties until he received a decision. The Vatican had no further comment on Friday.