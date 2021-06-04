International
The prominent German cardinal offers to resign for sexual abuse of the church
BERLIN Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a leading figure in Germany’s Roman Catholic Church, has offered to oust Pope Francis as an act of personal responsibility for sexual abuse by priests in recent decades, the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising said on Friday.
In a letter to the Vatican on May 21, the cardinal said he believed Catholics were on a dead end for decades of abuses that have come to light in Germany since 2002 and that the current state of affairs can only be overcome by members. I was taking responsibility for the abuses and trying to cover them up.
I believe that one opportunity to express this willingness to take responsibility is my resignation. In doing so, I may be able to send a personal signal for a new beginning, for a new awakening of the Church, not only in Germany, the cardinal wrote in his letter, which was issued by his archdiocese. I would like to show that it is not the institution that stands in the foreground, but the mission of the Gospel.
He added: I therefore strongly urge you to accept this resignation.
Archbishop Cardinal Marx, who was once headed by Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict XVI, said Francis had agreed to allow the cardinal to make the letter public, but had asked him to continue in his duties until he received a decision. The Vatican had no further comment on Friday.
The cardinals offer to resign comes at a time when the pope is doubling in his view that the crisis of sexual abuse is largely due to imbalances in power dynamics between clergy and other church leaders and those entrusted with their care, despite by their age.
On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that Francesco had made changes to Canon’s Vatican Code of Law, the legal framework for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, after years of consultation.
As head of the Conference of German Bishops, a post he held from 2014 to 2020, Cardinal Marx led an incentive for wider discussion about reforms within the Church, including reviewing issues such as compulsory celibacy for priests.
The cardinal stressed his view that sharing responsibility for what he called the sexual abuse catastrophe by Church officials over the past decades also meant a willingness to discuss reform and renewal in the context of the sexual abuse crisis.
The cardinal is a particularly influential figure in the global church: He has served as a member of Francis’ junior advisory council.
The sexual abuse crisis erupted in Germany in 2010, when former students of a high school in Berlin, Canisius College, said teachers abused them in the 1970s and 1980s. The crisis deepened in 2016, after an investigator said that most more than 200 boys in a choir led by Benedict XVI’s brother were abused for nearly four decades.
Last week, the Vatican sent two old bishops to the archdiocese of Cologne, Germany’s largest and one of the most powerful in the global church, to investigate archbishops addressing allegations of child sexual abuse at the hands of priests returning in 1975.
The Archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, commissioned a lawyer to conduct an independent review of the way the Catholic Church dealt with reports of abuse, only to place it above what he called methodological shortcomings. A second report found decades of systematic coverage in the hands of church officials in the archdiocese, including Stefan Hesse, who is now archbishop of Hamburg.
Archbishop Hesse offered his resignation to the pope in March and has since been on leave of duty.
