Sri Lankan ‘helpless’ fishermen calculate cost of sinking chemical cargo ships





LELLANA, Sri Lanka (Reuters) – Sri Lankan fishermen say they feel helpless after a cargo ship carrying tons of chemicals and plastics caught fire and later sank, resulting in a fishing ban along an 80km stretch (50 km). miles) of west coast island countries. The MV X-Press Pearl sank as it sank deep-sea near Colombo Harbor, as seen from a coastal area in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, anchored offshore when a fire broke out following an explosion on May 20th. Flaming containers filled with billions of plastic pellets fell into the sea from the deck of ships as emergency crews tried to control the blaze over the next two weeks. In Lellama, a fishing town north of the capital Colombo, more than 100,000 people are partially or completely dependent on 2,000 or more boats operating normally from there. Fishing has been banned since May 22nd. They were told not to go out to sea: this has caused a lot of problems, said 67-year-old fisherman Antony Sebastian. Fishermen are very helpless. We can not do our job because of this ship for more than a week now. We are just staying around the house. The disaster is an additional blow to the fishing community, already badly affected by recurrent blockages due to the coronavirus. The X-Press Pearl, which was only four months old, began to sink early Wednesday. A rescue crew tried to pull the boat into deeper water, off the coast, but the attempt was abandoned after the back of the boat touched the seabed. There are now fears that about 300 tonnes of fuel left on board could leak from the ship. Ship operators, X-Press Feeders, said Friday that there was no sign of an oil spill. The firm has previously said many of the remaining toxic cargo had been burned in the fire. The Sri Lankan government has said it will seek compensation for the incident, while Singapore has begun its own investigation into the incident. But experts say damage to marine habitat may already have been done. Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of coastal oceanography at the University of Western Australia, said plastic pellets, which are expected to travel as far as Indonesia and Somalia, could act as breeding ground for bacteria, endangering marine life. Nirashan Fernando, a 44-year-old fisherman, said some boats had been able to dodge the navy, which has turned back those still trying to work, but the view was not good. Some of those who went to sea found that the catch has decreased, he said. Reporting by Channa Kumara in Lellana; Written by Alasdair Pal; Edited by Robert Birsel

