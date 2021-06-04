Hong Kong suspends vigilance for Tiananmen Square victims for second year in a row and arrests one of its organizers

Police arrested an organizer of the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong recalling the deadly blow to Tiananmen Square and warned people not to attend the banned event on Friday as authorities silenced the latest pro-democracy voices in China.

In recent years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to honor those who died when the Chinese military staged student-led pro-democracy protests on June 4, 1989, and hundreds, if not thousands, were killed.

The overnight event in Victoria Park was banned for a second year under coronavirus pandemic restrictions, though the city has not had any cases for more than six weeks.

The move comes amid sweeping moves to quell dissent in the city, including a new national security law, election changes and the arrests of many activists who took part in pro-democracy protests involving Hong Kong in 2019.

Hong Kong police in vehicles and on foot surrounded parts of Victoria Park, including football fields and basketball courts, to prevent any unauthorized rallies. Police said they were aware of the calls on social media urging people to report for vigilance.

Police officers stop a man from looking for him outside Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, on June 4, 2021. LAM YIK / REUTERS



Attending an illegal gathering carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while simply promoting such an event can result in one year in prison.

“Police urge members of the public to refrain from attending, advertising or publishing any unauthorized assembly and prohibited rallies,” a government statement said.

At Hong Kong University, students took part in the annual “Pillar of Shame” sculpture wash, which was erected to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square strike.

Charles Kwok, president of the student union, said the event was “legitimate and lawful” and that they hoped to commemorate the people who sacrificed for freedom and democracy.

“For HKU students, in clearing the Pillar of Shame, we will learn how our ancestors protected freedom of expression beforehand and we will not give up easily,” Kwok said.

Students clean up the “Pillar of Shame” statue at the University of Hong Kong on the 32nd anniversary of the suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, on June 4, 2021. LAM YIK / REUTERS



Law Kwok-hoi, senior police overseer, told reporters that police had arrested a 36-year-old woman from the Hong Kong Alliance as well as a 20-year-old man for distributing food for advertising and publishing an unauthorized assembly on the accounts their social media. even after the vigil was stopped.

Chow Hang Tung, the group’s vice president, was arrested Friday morning, according to the alliance, which organized vigilance and ran the June 4 Museum dedicated to the memory of Tiananmen.

After the ban was granted, Chow urged people to commemorate the event privately by lighting a candle wherever they were.

Last year, thousands went to Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs. Police later charged more than 20 activists including Chow with their involvement in the incident.

US reacts

The U.S. State Department issued a statement of support for those who advocated for the victims and followed the truth about the events.

“The courage of the brave individuals who stood side by side on June 4 reminds us that we must never stop demanding transparency for the events of that day, including a full account of all those killed, detained or missing,” the statement said, adding that such demands echoed in the fight for political rights in Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denounced the statement as interference in China’s internal affairs and said the US should “first look at itself in the mirror and reflect on its poor human rights record.”

“With such a poor human rights record backed by iron-clad evidence, in what position can others in the US lecture on human rights?” Wang said, referring to the 1921 massacre of Black residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma, discrimination against minorities and U.S. actions in the Middle East.

Attempting to erase print from history books

China’s ruling Communist Party has never allowed public events marking the army’s attack on protesters and citizens, and security escalated in Beijing Square on Friday morning, with police checking pedestrian IDs and tourist buses blocking Chinese tourists. .

Authorities have gathered all discussions about the events in the territory where some activists and advocates of the remaining victims are placed under increased police monitoring and taken on involuntary “holidays” around the anniversary.

Chinese officials claim that the country’s rapid economic development in the years since what they call the “political turmoil” of 1989 proves that the decisions taken at the time were correct.

Along with the deaths of protesters and ordinary citizens, the events of 1989 caused considerable unrest within the party, with Reform Secretary-General Zhao Ziyang removed from office and placed under house arrest until his death in 2005.

Efforts to suppress public memory of events in Tiananmen have recently returned to Hong Kong, where the June 4 Museum closed this week.

Hong Kong Alliance Vice President in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movement, Chow Hang-tung, poses with a candle on June 3, 2021, the 32nd anniversary of the suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. LAM YIK / REUTERS



The impact of time on Tiananmen memories

As Chinese authorities seek to curb memories, they also seem confident that the passage of time will erase memories of the 1989 repression.

The government did not respond to an appeal from the Tiananmen Mothers, published on the Human Rights in China website, demanding that the party release official information regarding the crackdown, provide compensation for those killed and injured, and hold them accountable. by those in charge.

Tiananmen mothers said 62 of its members had died since the group representing the victims’ relatives was founded in the late 1990s. It said many young Chinese had “grown up in a false sense of prosperity and glorification.” forced by the government (and) have no idea or refuse to believe what happened on June 4, 1989, in the country’s capital “.

The crackdown on Tiananmen commemorations has been accompanied in recent years by harsh crackdowns on religious and ethnic minorities in Tibet, the northwestern Xinjiang region and Inner Mongolia, along with sharp restrictions on political rights in Hong Kong.

“China’s authoritarian regime has used another form – forced amnesia – in its efforts to bury the truth of the brutal crimes it committed against its people,” China Human Rights said in an online statement.

In self-governing Taiwan, activists organizing an annual Tiananmen memorial that attracts hundreds are moving mostly online as the island faces the outbreak of the worst pandemic virus. The New School for Democracy, an NGO, is setting up a temporary memorial pavilion on Friday afternoon, where people in small groups can leave flowers and other memories in honor of the date.