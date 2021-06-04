International
Goa plans to vaccinate all over 18 by the end of July, says CM Pramod Sawant
The Goa government plans to vaccinate everyone in the 18- to 44-year-old age group by July 30, Prime Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, adding “I want Goa to be the first country instead of completing 100% vaccination”. He further called on vaccinated citizens to cooperate and be inoculated.
Speaking to reporters, CM said, I want people who have the right to vaccination to be vaccinated. Goa has set a July 30 target to vaccinate the entire population in the 18 to 44 age group.
“I want Goa to be the first state instead of carrying out 100 percent vaccination (for people over 18),” Sawant said.
Expanding the space for vaccination
Stressing that the Goa government has expanded the scope for vaccination, Sawant said, the state has given priority to phase-out vaccination for parents with young children with different abilities, sailors, motor taxi operators, taxis and rickshaws, the prime minister said.
“We had opened vaccinations for parents of children under the age of two and also for those with concomitant conditions on Thursday,” he said, adding, “I had made a summary and found that only 1,300 people had been vaccinated themselves under this category.”
Sawant further said the state government has now expanded the field of vaccination under priority groups, covering parents of children up to the age of five.
The decision to extend the blockade on June 6
Asked about the state siege, which is scheduled to end on June 7, the prime minister said he would hold a review meeting on June 6 to decide on the same.
“We will make a summary of the situation before deciding on the curfew,” he said.
The Goa government last week extended the ongoing Covid state siege to the state until June 7, 7 p.m. “The Goa government has decided to extend the curfew until 7 a.m. on June 7, 2021,” Sawant wrote on Twitter.
Goa, which has a population of 16 loops, has witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month.
The Goa coronavirus burden rose to 1,57,847 after 572 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.
At least 1,695 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 17 died from the infection during the day, the official said.
With that, the number of recoveries reached 1,45,437 and the number of records was 2,710, he said, adding that there are currently 9,700 active cases in the state, the official said.
With the addition of 3,331 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone to 8,34,703, he added.
(With contributions from agencies)
