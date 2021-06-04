Connect with us

British father, 45, who drowned trying to save two girls from the Portuguese beach in the photo

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By


This is the first photo of a British “real hero” father who died trying to save his two little daughters from a beach during a family vacation in Portugal.

The 45-year-old, named as Abu Dhabi-based financial consultant Trevor Pelling, went to sea to rescue his 12- and 9-year-old daughters when they got into trouble due to strong current, officials said.

Mr Pelling worked for the deVere Group, whose CEO, Nigel Green, described the Briton as a “great, generous and talented” employee who was a “true hero”.

Colleagues were “devastated” by the tragedy, Green told the Mirror.

Trevor Pelling
Mr Pelling’s LinkedIn site described him as a manager at deVere Acuma in Abu Dhabi
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

The tragedy occurred shortly after 2pm on Thursday at Calada Beach in Encarnacao, about an hour’s drive north-west of Lisbon, just days before rescue patrols were about to begin for the summer season.

Mr Pelling was under cardiac arrest when surfers pulled him out of the water.

Locals and a nurse, who was at the beach, spent nearly an hour trying to save her before declaring herself dead.

Mr Pelling’s daughters were in stable condition when they were taken to Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon for a medical examination.



Trevor Pelling and his family pose for a photo
Mr Pelling was a British financial consultant based in the UAE
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

A psychologist was helping the grieving youth and their mother.

An Instagram account under Mr. Pellings’s name features two photos taken the day before the tragedy.

One shows the sea with the sunset in the distance.

The title says: Portugal was a gateway to the UK, but family time here great summer, amazing views and beautiful cool way of life has completely captured me.



Trevor Pelling poses for a photo with his daughters
Mr Pelling, 45, and his family were on holiday in western Portugal when the tragedy occurred
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)


Trevor Pelling and his daughters pose for a selfie
Mr Pelling’s daughters were in stable condition when they were taken to hospital
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

I can see myself coming back here from time to time.

His LinkedIn profile described him as an area manager based in Abu Dhabi in deVere Acuma, part of one of the world’s leading independent financial advisory organizations.

Mr Green, CEO of the deVere Group, said in a statement to the Mirror: “The deVere family has been devastated by the tragic passing of Trevor.

“We knew him as a great, generous and talented colleague.



Trevor Pelling
Mr Pelling’s LinkedIn site described him as a manager at deVere Acuma in Abu Dhabi
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

“We also know that we know him as a real hero.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family.

Calada Beach – Praia da Calada in Portuguese – is a long sandy beach that has the shape of a shell.

The well-known surfing spot is surrounded by tall cliffs that protect it from strong winds.

Rescue patrols on the beach where the tragedy took place will not begin until June 12, although qualified Navy specialists working to protect the public through the so-called Seawatch project were mobilized after the alarm was raised.



An overview of Calada beach in Encarnacao, Portugal
The tragedy occurred only at Calada Beach in Encarnacao, Portugal
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

Last month, the Portuguese Federation of Rescue Defenders said it had recorded 46 drownings so far this year, and the fact that the beaches were not being checked was a very serious problem.

The Portuguese National Maritime Authority said in a statement: A 45-year-old man died in Calada Beach, an unprotected beach in Mafra district, while trying to help his two young daughters, aged 12 and nine, when they got into trouble in the water.

The alert was received at 2.40 pm through the District Operational Command Assistance Center in Lisbon.

Cascais Marine Police officers and officials from the ‘SeaWatch’ project were immediately dispatched to the site using an Amarok vehicle.

Three volunteer fire ambulances from Ericeira and two emergency medical and resuscitation vehicles from Torres Vedras were also mobilized.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found that a man had been pulled from the water by two surfers, he had gone into cardiac arrest and a nurse who was at the scene had started performing life-saving techniques which were then continued by firefighters.



Trevor Pelling smiles for a photo
Mr Pelling was hailed as a “true hero” after the family holiday tragedy
(Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

Despite their efforts to resurrect him, it was not possible to return the condition and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The authority added: The two children were taken by ambulance to Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, in a stable situation, accompanied by their mother.

A Marine Police psychologist is providing support to relatives of the dead and one of the surfers who pulled him out of the water.

A routine police investigation into the incident is understood to be ongoing. It was not immediately clear if post-mortem had already occurred.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development (FCDP) said: “We are providing support for the family of a British man who was tragically drowned in Portugal. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.



