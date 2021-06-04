Few Israelis wanted a leader to Netanyahu’s right. Naftali Bennett has decided to oust his old boss anyway.





Two years later, he is on the verge of becoming the country’s next prime minister.

A former chief of staff to the then opposition leader Benjamin netanyahu , Bennett could now oust his former boss, ending Netanyahu’s rule as the country ‘s longest – serving prime minister.

Bennett has signed a historic coalition agreement with the center-right leader Yair Lapid who united a wide range of political parties as part of a change coalition to oust Netanyahu, including an extreme left-wing party and even for the first time in Israeli history, an Arab-Israeli party. If the Israeli parliament signs the deal in the coming days, Bennett will take the top spot for the first two years of a four-year term, followed by Lapid.

He will sit next to politicians with ideologies completely opposite to his own.

Bennett also extends to Netanyahu’s right in several important areas. He would keep in office a history of scathing remarks about the Palestinians and a well-documented ambition to annex a part of the occupied West Bank. Few Israelis voted for Bennett Yamina’s party in the March election, taking only 7 seats compared to Netanyahu’s 30. But Bennett found himself as the creator, deceived by Netanyahu and Lapid who needed the support of his party in order to form a majority. How much of his agenda Bennett can achieve while being confined to a hard-hitting coalition remains to be seen. But if the deal stands, the Yamina leader – for so long a supportive character in Israel’s high-profile political spectacle – could become a major player on the world stage. A staunch critic of the two-state solution Born in Haifa to immigrants from San Francisco, Bennett served in an elite unit of the Israel Defense Forces before studying law at Hebrew University. He then became an entrepreneur, starting a technology start-up in 1999 which he later sold for $ 145 million. He entered Israeli politics under Netanyahu years later, though both fell after he was fired as chief of staff in 2008. Bennett made his national name in 2013 as leader of the pro-establishment Jewish House party, making the wish its to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state a central plank of its height for voters. After merging with another party, he rebranded the “Yamina” party in 2019. Over the next few years Bennett held several posts in various Netanyahu governments, including as Minister of Defense, while continuing to stay out of Netanyahu on issues related to the Palestinian territories. “The old models of peace between Israel and the Palestinians are no longer important. It is time to rethink the two-state solution,” he wrote in a statement. 2014 published in the New York Times “The era of these negotiations is over,” he told CNN the same year. “The approach we have been trying for twenty years now has clearly come to an end.” He has consistently stood firm in his opposition to a two-state resolution since then, citing security and ideological concerns as his reasoning. In 2018, he said that if he were defense minister, he would adopt a “shoot to kill” policy on the border with Gaza. Asked if this would apply to children breaking the barrier, Times of Israel reported he replied: “They are not children – they are terrorists. We are deceiving ourselves.” During the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas-led militants in Gaza, Bennett said the Palestinians could have turned Gaza “into a paradise.” “They decided to turn it into a terrorist state,” Bennett Becky Anderson told CNN last month, before a ceasefire was reached. “The moment they decide they do not want to annihilate us, it all ends.” Unlikely to make beds Bennett has attacked government regulation of the private sector and labor unions. “If there’s one thing I would like to achieve over the next four years, it is to break the monopolies here and break the drowning of the big unions in the Israeli economy,” he said. told the Guardian in 2013 On a number of other issues, he is considered relatively liberal. Regardless of his religious background, during the most recent election campaign, he said that homosexuals should “fully have all the civil rights that a righteous person has in Israel.” Times of Israel reported – although he also said that this did not mean that he would take measures to ensure legal equality. In recent months, Bennett has become a thorn in the side of Netanyahu, sharply criticizing his pandemic treatment as well as the country’s endless political stalemate. Four elections in two years have left the country in flux, with Netanyahu simultaneously appearing to be both stubbornly immobile but constantly on the verge of losing power. Bennett told CNN last month that compared to his time in the technology sector and in the military, Israel’s policy was “quite a mess.” “After four elections and two more months, it has been proven to all of us that there is simply no possible right-wing government led by Netanyahu,” Bennett said in a speech Sunday, shortly before reaching an agreement with Lapid. a man he now refers to as his “friend.” Both are unlikely to be bed bugs. A former charismatic anchor on TV, Lapid has voiced support for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, as well as moves to reduce the influence of religion in Israel, including the creation of civil marriages. How much of his personal ideology Bennett can adopt, whether he will succeed in becoming prime minister is an open question. He has already hinted that the government will rely heavily on compromise to function. “The left is making difficult compromises to allow me … to become prime minister,” he said on Sunday. “Everyone will have to push the realization of some of their dreams.” But in the coming days, Bennett will focus on achieving a more immediate dream. The coalition deal must pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, before a new government and prime minister can be sworn in. Under Israeli law, the Knesset must also hold a no-confidence vote within a week of being formally notified of the formation of a new government. This step may not take place until Monday, which means that the vote can be held until June 14. This means that there is still time for Netanyahu and his allies to persuade members of parliament to leave the coalition, or somehow tie things up procedurally in parliament. A collapse of the ceasefire with Hamas-led militants in Gaza or another external event could also topple the new emerging government. But if the Bennett-Lapid coalition could stand firm, they would bring the closure of political maneuvers for weeks (or years) – and make a once-impossible deal that would elevate Bennett to Israel’s highest office.

CNN’s Hadas Gold contributed to the report. Additional reporting by Reuters.

