



A 67-year-old man hailed as the coronavirus fighter for delivering the final rites for more than 1,300 COVID-19 victims on a voluntary basis has died from the virus as he was unable to find medical treatment. Chandan Nimjea, a former government employee, was honored as mayor for his tireless dedication, but when he contracted COVID-19 in early May, he was denied a hospital bed at a government institution. Times of India reports. Instead, his family finally found treatment in an expensive private facility, but by then it was too late. Nimje died on May 26 from complications of the virus. His family believes he contracted the virus at a vaccination center in late April. The day after the stroke, he began to show symptoms. Within a week, all five of his family members came out positive. Nimje worked with volunteers for the last 18 months of the pandemic, taking bodies to the creaming facilities when families were too scared of contracting the virus to get them. There he performed the last rites on the bodies before being cremated. His family spent their life savings on private medical care, including an injection of Tocilzumab, which is commonly used on patients in India, hoping they could save him. We approached everyone, not only for financial help, but also for a bed and medicine, but no one responded, told Arvind Rataudi, another volunteer Times of India. We turned to the commissioner, collector and other senior officials of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, but no one helped the person who went off the road to ensure dignity in death for more than 1,300 citizens. India has struggled to contain a devastating third wave of the pandemic, but the wave has finally reached its peak, and the dangers have begun to fall. Daily infections are still averaging 100,000, but this is lower than more than 400,000. The country recorded more than 340,000 deaths since the pandemic began, but the actual number is thought to be much higher. The government under Narendra Modi has been criticized for tackling the response and mismanagement of the vaccination program. The Delta variant, first identified in India, is now the dominant species in the UK and other countries.

