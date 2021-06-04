More than 2 million older people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine

CAPE TOWN – Almost half of all senior citizens the government plans to vaccinate before the end of June have registered.
SA launched its Covid-19 phase 2 vaccination program on 17 May. It gives preference to South Africans who are older than 60 years.
At the time of departure, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the goal was to inoculate five million senior citizens by the end of June.
“This provided the supply of vaccines runs as planned. By the end of June, we expect to have received 4.5 million doses of Pfizer and two million doses from Johnson & Johnson,” Mkhize said.
According to the health department, as of June 2, 242,753 seniors had been registered in the Electronic Vaccination Data System. About half a million of them are in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with just over 400,000 and the Eastern Cape with 345,036.
The Northern Cape had the lowest enrollment of less than 30,000.
About 6,026 vaccines have been administered in the province since the beginning of phase 2.
Despite the fact that the Western Cape has administered approximately 13.8% of all recorded strokes in South Africa, provincial data showed that the Karoo County Central Municipality had the lowest percentage of residents, over 60, who registered for their Covid vaccine. -19, compared to other districts in the province.
It has only 22.15% registered, compared to the provincial average of 43.80%.
Prime Minister Alan Winde said he had sent his team to Central Karoo to help seniors register.
This is troubling to me because no person should be left behind. Every life matters, no matter what you earn, or where you live. I want to encourage residents in Central Karoo to help those aged 60 and over register for their vaccine. It will only take six minutes of your time, but it could save someone’s life, he said.
As of Thursday, more than 1.1 million vaccines had been administered in the country.
