



GUANGZHOU, June 4 (China Dailyly / ANN): City government departments in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, stepped up measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and asymptomatic carriers detected in the city continued to rise. gets up. Chen Bin, deputy director of the Guangzhou health commission, said South China’s Guangdong Province registered nine new confirmed locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Thursday night, two of which were previously asymptomatic cases, the provincial commission said. of health on Friday. Eight of the confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou and the other in Foshan city. A new locally transmitted asymptomatic case, two confirmed imported cases and three imported asymptomatic cases were also reported on Thursday. As of Thursday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,509 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,042 imported, according to the commission. “Most asymptomatic patients and carriers were detected in the medium and high risk areas of the city in Liwan district, where the first confirmed case was discovered on May 21,” Chen told a news conference Thursday night (June 3). . An investigation revealed that an asymptomatic 53-year-old female carrier who was discovered on May 28 infected 15 people in Liwan village of Hainan. “All patients and carriers are now at Guangzhou People’s Hospital No. 8 for treatment while close contacts of 16 patients and asymptomatic carriers detected Wednesday have been placed under quarantine,” Chen said. To prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus in the city, the Liwan sub-districts of Zhongnan, Baihedong and Dongjiao were closed for stricter management on Thursday, with no residents allowed to enter or leave. Staff from communities and property management companies have begun assisting in the purchase and distribution of food and daily necessities for the residents of the affected housing estates. Government departments have launched several rounds of nucleic acid tests for residents of the city’s middle and high-risk areas, Chen said. She said all residents of the northern part of Liwan district will be asked to do nuclear tests in the coming days. Chen said the city has opened special canals to allow residents with yellow health codes to take nucleic acid tests. A yellow health code indicates that a person has been in contact with a confirmed patient or asymptomatic carrier, or has visited a medium or high risk area. Residents with a yellow health code are prohibited from using buses, subways and other public transport services. She urged people to go out less and avoid family parties, banquets and visits to crowded places to avoid coronavirus infection. By the end of Wednesday (June 2), more than 7.82 million swab samples had been collected for nucleic acid testing in Guangzhou since May 26, with 6.83 million returns of negative results, Chen added. Yang Yanhui, deputy director of the marketing oversight administration in Guangzhou, said food supplies, including meat, eggs, cereals, edible oil, vegetables and milk, and daily necessities at local supermarkets and agricultural bazaars are sufficient and prices have remained stable since the explosion began. Strict measures have been introduced to combat price increases. – China Daily / ANN







