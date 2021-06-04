When should Canadians start learning about residential schools? Experts say the garden

Shannon Leddy does not remember learning about the history of residential schools in the classroom as a child.

It was only when she attended university that Leddy, a member of the Metis Nation and an assistant professor of teaching at the University of British Columbia, began to learn the terrible truth about those schools and other aspects of indigenous history.

“I think this is really typical” of the experiences of many Canadians in the education system, said Leddy, who specializes in finding ways to integrate local education into teacher training.

“Often, when I start my work, I start by asking student teachers, ‘What do you remember learning about Indigenous people in your K-12 experience?’ They come feeling very anxious (that) they know nothing about it but are still expected to learn it. “

Read more: How to talk to your children about the history of residential schools

The unveiling of the bodies of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School last week has sparked a bigger conversation about the legacy of the residential school system and how much Canadians really know about it.

In particular, it is bound to be reviewed the call of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) 2015 that residential school education be compulsory from kindergarten to 12th grade, a goal for which some provinces are still not achieving.

Leddy and other experts say more education is needed not only in schools but also at home, and are urging parents and provincial and territorial curricula to start that education at a young age.

“Children are critical thinkers and they can see injustice and they can recognize it often, even more so than adults,” said Gabrielle Lindstrom, an educational development consultant on indigenous ways of knowing at the University of Calgary.

“What I would like to see is for us to reach a point in society where colonial history such as Indian residential schools when this is normalized, when this is common knowledge.”

















Talking to your kids about the tragic discovery in Kamloops





Talking to your kids about the tragic discovery in Kamloops



When do students start learning about residential schools?

A 2017 poll by Insights West suggested that 47 percent of Canadians do not recall having learned about residential schools during their K-12 education. The number dropped to 21 percent among millennials aged 18 to 34 years.

In 2015, Angus Reid was found senior support for making residential schooling part of the standard K-12 curriculum, with nearly seven in 10 Canadians supporting the idea.

However, the point at which K-12 students begin to learn about Canada’s residential school system varies by province and territory.

Starting in 2019, Ontario made it mandatory for residential school history to be taught starting in grade 4, the earliest of any jurisdiction in Canada. British Columbia began teaching the history of residential schools starting in grade 5 that same year, while that education now begins in grade 6 in Saskatchewan.

Students in every other province and territory still do not begin to actively engage with the history and heritage of residential schools up to high school, although some provinces like Manitoba include passing references to new classes.

The Northern Territories also include instructions for teachers to start exploring history at a young age, before diving deeper, starting in 10th grade.

Read more: Lawyers encourage families to educate children, young people in residential schools

Provinces that responded to Global News say they are continuing to work with indigenous leaders and groups to improve their curricula with more indigenous stories and perspectives.

Lindstrom agrees with the TRC that education should start as soon as kindergarten, arguing that it is important to lay the foundations for Canada’s complicated history as soon as possible.

“By the time the kids are in 5th grade, they have already learned a Canadian history based on colonial views,” she said.

“Now to introduce residential schools and say, ‘Okay, here’ s another part of Canada that we did not think was important enough to explore with you because we did not think you were ready,” I mean, “What kind of message do they send to children? And it does not give children enough credit.”

Leddy agrees. She says there are several sources for children of kindergarten age to start learning about residential schools from a place of empathy and compassion, rather than immediately plunging into the violence and cruelty of the system.

“You are assuming that children who are young have not already experienced trauma,” she said.

“Making room to talk about it really is also a way to be inclusive and let those kids who are not alone know that there are other people who have tried these things. and that you can survive these things. “

















1:50

Conversation with children about residential schools





Conversation with children about residential schools



Alberta’s new curriculum, which is still under consideration, introduces the residential school system in grade 5. Prime Minister Jason Kenney on Tuesday highlighted some references to the indigenous history and injustices people face during the founding of Canada, which spread throughout K-12 in draft curricula.

Kenney said his government is proposing a major increase in content on the current curriculum related to residential schools.

If there are suggestions for more age-appropriate content, this is a curriculum project. We were open to additional suggestions, Kenney said.

Alberta United Nations leaders have said they cannot support the draft curriculum as it is written, saying large parts of indigenous history are still missing and that government consultation with indigenous groups was not essential.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Tuesday urged Albertans to put pressure on the government for further curriculum changes.

If your heart is broken this week, if you are educating yourself, if you are teaching your children, it is time to take political action and its time to reach out to the provincial government and tell them to drop out of the curriculum “and start with something more respectful,” he said.

















3:37

Talk to kids about Canada's residential schools





Talk to kids about Canada’s residential schools



More to do

Lindstrom and Leddy say education will continue to improve as more conversations take place about the pain and suffering endured by residential school children and their families, as well as Canada’s role in allowing it to happen.

Like Leddy, Lindstrom also did not learn about that story until college, even though her parents were school survivors.

“We knew the older generation had gone through this,” she said. “We knew there was a lot of deep pain associated with this, and so we did not want to ask about it.”

After learning, however, she said she talked about it with her children “since they were very young”.

“It was to imagine what it might feel like to be taken away from your parents,” she explained how she presented the idea to her children. “You see, we do not learn only through cognitive pathways. We learn through relationships. . This is a powerful way of learning to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. ”

Leddy says bringing more indigenous teachers into the education system is also part of the solution, a goal she pursues through the UBC Indigenous Teacher Education Program.

Read more: Do not leave a person Residential schools are not a story for many people, say lawyers

“There are also more and more resources available that can empower non-native teachers to find what they need to tell these stories properly,” she said.

“These teachers can be positioned as students together with their students, because it is okay for you not to know the whole story and it is okay for you not to be happy with the story. “But we have to keep going.”

Leddy says continuing work and starting the education process early will benefit all Canadians.

“So much of the curriculum for indigenous people has been deeply dehumanizing or misrepresented indigenous,” she said.

“We have to be able to tell our stories in ways that speak to our current stories. This includes good and bad. And hopefully it will allow other Canadians to tell their stories as well. “

with files from Global Kaylen Small