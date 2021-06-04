Covid-19 variant identified in India could increase hospitalization risk, UK officials say





While PHE warned that more data was needed, its early findings showed that variant B.1.617.2 or “Delta” was more likely to cause serious illness than variant B.1.1.7 or “Alpha”, which had been predominant in the UK since it was first discovered in southeast England last fall.

An analysis of 38,805 sequenced cases in England showed that the Delta variant carries 2.61 times the risk of hospitalization within 14 days compared to the Alpha variant, when variables such as age, sex, ethnicity and vaccination status were taken into account.

This week, at least 278 people with the Delta variant attended hospital emergency departments across the UK, resulting in 94 people admitted to the hospital overnight – an increase from 201 people with the Delta variant attending’s departments last week emergency, including 43 overnight admissions, described PHE. “Most of these were not vaccinated,” PHE stressed.

The news raises serious questions about the plan to remove all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21st. The decision to move forward with that deadline has not yet been finalized, UK health secretary Matt Hancock told CNN on Thursday, adding that the government continues to monitor the data.

“We have not actually made the decision yet. We have said that the remaining restrictions will not be lifted before June 21 and we will determine over the next two weeks whether the data will justify it,” Hancock said. “We take a UK approach that determines when things will stay in place until then, and then track the data on whether it is safe to lift these restrictions,” he added. But ministers are also moving now to strengthen UK borders. On Thursday, the government removed Portugal from the “green list” of countries (where travel without quarantine is allowed) and added seven more countries to the “red list” (of countries not to be visited) in a bid to preserve the reopening plan . The move has sent shockwaves through the travel industry in Europe, as it began to find its footing after months of deadlock restrictions. Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira, was added to the UK’s “amber” list, requiring travelers to quarantine for 10 days and take two Covid-19 tests upon return to the UK. Grant Shapps, the UK’s transport secretary, said the decision was based on rising positivity rates in Portugal and a growing concern that returning passengers could bring more variants of the coronavirus, particularly mutations in the fast-spreading Delta variant. “We just do not know the potential for it to be a destructive mutation of vaccines, and we do not want to risk it until we come by June 21 and review the fourth phase of unlocking,” Shapps said Thursday in a interview with BBC Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has criticized the UK decision, warning that a balance had to be struck to avoid “health fundamentalism” and stressed the need to “move forward”. Coronavirus cases in England are continuing to rise, with the number of people testing positively reaching a six-week high on Thursday. A total of 17,162 people tested positive for coronavirus in the UK during the week to May 26, an increase of 22% compared to last week, according to the UK Evidence and Trace of the National Health Service program Speaking to CNN, Hancock said that while the UK will remain cautious, the increase in cases will not necessarily lead to a higher mortality rate due to vaccination levels. “The big change, of course, is the vaccine … the number of cases does not automatically lead to hospitalizations and sad deaths – as it did automatically in the past – because we have broken that link, but it is not completely broken so “We are looking at this very, very carefully,” he said. Half of all adults in the UK are now fully vaccinated, the UK vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi announced in a tweet Thursday, describing it as an “important milestone”. Vaccination still seems to be making an impact on the spread of the virus. “A bright light however is that vaccination still seems to be making an impact on the spread,” Meaghan Kall , said an epidemiologist with PHE on Twitter. According to PHE , 73% of Delta cases are in unvaccinated people, compared to only 3.7% in people who have taken both doses. Similarly, only 5% (seven infections) of confirmed Delta cases admitted to hospital overnight – and two deaths – were people who had taken both doses. PHE data also reveal the prevalence of variants within schools in England. In the first week of June, there had been 140 outbreaks of the Delta variant within educational settings. The Delta cases also accounted for about half of all known school explosions in the past week. Reacting to the PHE report on Twitter, Christina Pagel , director of the clinical operational research unit at University College London, said she was surprised by the “pink” interpretation of the PHE data. “I like to be optimistic (honestly) but minimizing action delays and ultimately makes things worse. Exponential growth is a red flag,” Pagel said. “We * now * have evidence that the delta is (much) more transmissible, partially wax-resistant and harsher. It is now 80% of our cases. Gin is out of the bottle.”

CNN London Alicia Lloyd and Duarte Mendoca and Emmet Lyons in Dublin contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos