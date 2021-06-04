International
The survivor of the school where the remains of 215 indigenous children were found tells the abuses: “We were told we were ugly”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing to Native Canadians after the remnants of more than 200 autochthonous the children were found last week.
“Saying bad things about past tragedies is not enough, it is not enough for children who died, for families or for survivors and communities,” Trudeau said.
The wreckage was discovered in Kamloops, British Columbia, on what was once Canada’s largest school for indigenous children. Some of the victims were three years old.
The Kamloops Indian Residential School once had at least 51 confirmed deaths in its official register. Garry Gottfriedson, a school survivor, told Jericka Duncan to CBS News that he was not surprised when he discovered at least 215 other students were found buried there.
“Sometimes the kids didn’t show up in class, they disappeared for the next day and we knew they were gone, but we didn’t know where they were missing,” Gottfriedson said.
He is among thousands of indigenous people legally mandated by the Canadian government to attend so-called “residential schools”. They settled in the late 19th century and were often run by the Catholic Church. The last one was closed in 1997.
Crystal Gayle Fraser, a professor at the University of Alberta, said the abuse was rampant in these schools.
“The whole issue was to hide their Native identity. These Indian residential schools have often been compared to prisons,” Fraser said.
Gottfriedson recalled some of the abuses, including cases where he said he and others were forced not to speak their native language.
“We were never allowed to speak our languages there. Because of the fear of punishment, so those of us who were few were absolutely terrified,” he said.
A Truth and Reconciliation Commission was formed to investigate school abuse. In 2015 he released a report saying the government committed “cultural genocide”. At least 4,000 students died in these schools of disease, negligence, accidents or abuse.
The Canadian government has paid more than $ 1.6 billion to the survivors of these schools. The commission recommended “94 calls for action” to help the country address its past treatment of indigenous children.
The gruesome discovery came after a group of indigenous people used radar technology on the ground near the school. But Fraser said the abuse has been known for a long time.
“Indigenous communities and families have been saying these things for decades, often not being notified of deaths. Their children never return home without being able to get any response,” she said.
Indigenous communities are calling for other school sites to be sought for the remains of school children.
In a statement, the group leader wrote that “the true reckoning of the missing students will surely bring some peace and closure to those lost lives.”
But for Gottfriedson, his time at Kamloops Indian Residential School still follows.
“We were made to feel ugly because we were told we were ugly. They made us feel like we were nothing but dirt, and that has remained with me to this day, you know, I never have “I felt good enough for everything,” he said.
