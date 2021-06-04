World Environment Day: Here’s how you can help restore ecosystems | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

A sea turtle with arrows, swimming on a coral reef in Curacao, Dutch Antilles. The oceans are a key ecosystem under threat, according to the United Nations. (Wild Horizons / Universal Images Group through Getty Images)

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th.

The UN is embarking on a “Decade of Ecosystem Restoration”.

The agency urges citizens to get involved.

From the highest mountains to the driest deserts and deepest oceans, the United Nations calls on governments, organizations, and regular citizens around the globe to help restore the world’s ecosystems.

The agency has stated the next 10 years Decades of Ecosystem Restoration and is marking these years World Environment Day launching a series of challenges, ideas and events aimed at what is called Generation reset.

Ecosystems can range from large forests to small ponds, and not only support plants and animals, but also supply people with food, water, building materials, and other necessities. They can also help mitigate the effects of climate change, pollution and other environmental threats.

Here’s a look at four key ecosystems, some of their threats, and how you can help protect them, according to a recent UN Ecosystem Restoration Book:

-Rivers and lakes provide natural habitats, water supplies and recreation areas. However, they are among the most degraded ecosystems in the world, under attack from numerous fronts including overfishing, poor water management, widespread development, climate change and pollution from chemicals, plastics and wastewater. Shorelines and river banks are often littered with rubbish and are excellent candidates for cleanup projects. It doesn’t even have to be something formal, just grab a container, walk around and pick up trash as it goes. Check what your local and state governments are or are not doing to protect rivers and lakes in your community and help talk about protecting them. Look for ways to use landscaping that does not need fertilizer or use a lot of water.

-Oceans cover 70% of the planet. They are key to it climate regulation and they run the economies around the world. Hundreds of thousands of species call the oceans home, from tiny plankton to giant whales. Climate change, plastic pollution and overfishing are among their biggest threats. A good and easy first step towards making our oceans healthier is to cut back on the use of plastic products and recycle the ones you use. If you live near an ocean or coastline, get involved in clean-up projects, planting sea oats or growing oysters to restore the estuary.

-Forest and trees are home to most of the Earth’s biodiversity. They also clean the air and capture carbon from the atmosphere. The world is lost 800,000 square miles of forests between 1990 and 2016, according to the World Bank. To help you, learn more about the concept of rebirth. Support groups working to restore forests and speak out in support of tree protection initiatives. The UN stresses that it is important to reach the root cause of deforestation and to defend change. Check out the online crash course of the planting and restoration agency for more ideas.

-Cities and urban areas are an ecosystem of their own. But they are often crowded and unnatural. They generate waste and pollution that are harmful to animals and humans alike. But urban areas have great potential for restoration. You can help by starting in your own backyard. Grow native plants and those that are bee friendly. Use environmentally friendly materials when landscaping or building. Recycle and compost. Plant a garden. Volunteer for a park cleanup or attend a fundraiser. Check out local nonprofit groups and initiatives from your city or county. Many of them have special seminars, classes and events aimed at sustainability and improving the environment. In Miami, for example, residents can take two trees for free a year.

