Storm, heavy rainfall bring heat to Delhi-NCR





Delhi on Friday witnessed dusty winds accompanied by heavy rainfall cooling the national capital. A change in weather was also seen in the regions around Delhi as parts of Noida also saw dust storms. The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy skies for the national capital. Visuals from Central Delhi showed heavy rains sweeping the roads. Bad weather also resulted in the diversion of the Delhi-bound Air India flight to Jaipur. “The flight landed safely at Jaipur Airport at 5:30 pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is awaiting approval to fly to Delhi,” the Jaipur airport director told ANI News Agency. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is one point below the season average. Thursday minimum temperature was also 24C, and maximum temperature was 38C. Meanwhile, Delhis air quality fell into the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 186. On Thursday, the national capital recorded an altitude of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two levels below normal temperature and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal temperature for this time of year. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe. Relative humidity was recorded at 64 percent at 8.30am.

