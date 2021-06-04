Philippine police wear body cameras as calls for surveillance rise





MANILA (Reuters) – Hundreds of police officers in the Philippines will begin carrying body cameras during operations, the police chief said on Friday, listening to demands from human rights groups for responsibility following thousands of killings and hiding charges. The announcement came after public outrage over Monday’s fatal shooting of a woman by a police officer on duty, which led to condemnation by activists who say police brutality has become systematic under President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody drug war. The shooting of Lilibeth Valdez, 52, was recorded on a cell phone and shared on social media. Officer Hensie Zinampan was seen in the video pulling Valdezs hair before shooting him in the neck. Administrative and criminal charges have been filed against him. The Human Rights Commission said it was investigating the murder. Valdez rested at a ceremony Friday. Philippine police have been accused of executing suspects after crime scenes and fabricating reports, encouraged by what activists say is a culture of impunity under Duterte. Police and the government reject it. Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said to combat police abuses and dispel doubts about the legitimacy of the operations, more than 600 officers will use body-worn cameras on Friday. In a statement Eleazar also said the cameras were a tribute to police officers, whose ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty was tarnished by allegations of extrajudicial killings, planting evidence and other unjust accusations. Carlos Conde, a researcher in the Philippines for Human Rights Watch, said Valdez’s murder underscored the need for police body cameras. The case shows that police liability can only be possible if the crime is caught on camera, Conde said. While cameras alone will not stop police abuses, they bring a measure of transparency during police operations. Reporting by Eloisa Lopez and Karen Lema; Edited by Martin Petty

