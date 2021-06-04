DUP leadership plotters have not yet spoken to me Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster has said that party colleagues behind the move to oust her have not yet spoken to her about it.

The remarks of the ousted DUP executives came after her predecessor in the role, Peter Robinson, harshly criticized the vengeful and needless way in which she ousted.

Mr Robinson objected to Ms. Foster’s humiliating and harsh humiliation with the sensitive way he claimed the DUP treated the late Ian Paisley when members thought it was time for him to resign.

Ms. Foster left after most of the old party representatives signed a letter of no confidence, which was prompted by supporters of DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who has now succeeded him.

The existence of the letter was widely revealed in the media.

Of course there was another way, Ms. Foster said Friday.

Sometimes when I hear people talk about it they say there was no other way and of course there was another way and the way to do it was to come and have a conversation with me.

I still have not had a conversation with those people who decided that my time as a leader would end.

It’s disappointing, of course, but it’s a matter of how they feel about it.

In his regular column in The Belfast News Letter, Mr. Robinson showed the similarities in the events that led to the emergence of Dr. Paisley and Mrs. Foster.

He said there had been a petition in 2008 as well, but he and senior party colleagues decided not to tell the then-leader and instead spoke to him about the situation and urged him to take his voice for views. party.

Existence

Mr Robinson, who will continue to succeed Dr Paisley, said the existence of the petition had not been made public at the time and he and his former DUP colleague Nigel Dodds tore it up to make sure it could not to come out.

Compare the action of the parties afterwards with Arlene’s deliberately humiliating and harsh public gap, he wrote in the Friday column.

It is not the change of party chairman that has caused so much grief, it is the way and the way of handling the change.

Arlene would have moved on if someone had gone quietly to her and explained to her that her colleagues wanted to make a difference.

That’s why she said recently that there was another way to do it.

Politics is a rough trade and of course it should hurt if a political career ends before the participants preferred the time, but the savage assassination of a leader in the eyes of the public was completely unnecessary and vindictive.

Moreover, it was counterproductive. It has caused serious damage to the party and equally caused self-harm to its successor.

You need to ask yourself what kind of strategy do those who advise Edwin follow when they made and continue to make decisions that can only hurt his prospects of moving the party forward.

It is increasingly being said that for some in Edwins camp it all has to do with revenge as they could have achieved the same result without shedding blood.

The remarks of Mr. The Robinsons come after the son of Dr. Paisleys, the current North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley Jnr, claimed the way in which his father left ultimately prompted his death.

Mr Paisley, who backed Mr Poots’ leadership bid, said last Thursday: “If anyone in this party can talk about trouble, it’s me, you saw what happened to my father, it killed my father. .

whip

While criticizing the Poots camp, Mr. Robinson also urged those angry party members with the new leader to give him a chance at the role.

There can be no lasting advantage for those who are unhappy with taking Edwins other than the short-term satisfaction gained, from seeking revenge or using their recently learned experience to destabilize the new regime or waiting for the opportunity to launch a countertop, Mr Robinson said.

This will destroy the party just as surely as it will damage the prospects of those involved in such an operation.

Recent events have led people across NI to question whether the DUP is still capable of leading unionism.

Our loyal members and supporters want a cool and steady head at this time and they deserve to experience in our temperament and actions the best angels of our nature.

Mr Robinson urged Mr Poots to speak to his opponents in the party.

He will not lose anything and will probably gain a lot if he admits that Arlene’s departure process was unnecessarily bad, he wrote.

Responding to the characterization of Mr. Robinsons for the events of recent weeks, Mr. Poots insisted the former leader was out of the loop.

The problem Peter has is that he is out of the loop and therefore does not know exactly what was going on or what happened, he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr Poots said the only difference in what had happened in the moves against the two former leaders was that the letter against Ms Foster had been made public, something he insisted had not been done by his supporters.

So what was good for Peter does not seem to be good for anyone else, he added. without