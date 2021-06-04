Show courage to reign in IAS officers, HDK tells government.





Confrontation between Deputy Commissioner Mysuru and MCC Commissioner is an embarrassment, says former KM



Former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday urged the BJP government to show courage and act immediately for the confrontation between Mysurus two IAS officers. The confrontation between Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag has raised suspicions among people about the existence of the State government. Let the government show the nerve to stop the officers from spitting. Otherwise, the state will lose its respect at the national level and the government will be held solely responsible for this, the former prime minister said in a series of tweets. Mr Kumaraswamy asked to know why the Prime Minister and the Secretary-General were silent. The issue has embarrassed the government, he said. He urged the government to leave or show gravel to end saliva. Imagine the difficult situation of the State if officers in other departments use such avenues and start accusing each other in public, he said. If the government decided to remain a mother, the elected representatives were issuing statements in favor and against the two officers. Referring to the tragedy that took place in Chamarajanagar recently where people died from lack of oxygen, he said that the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar had publicly accused his counterpart Mysuru in connection with the incident. A situation of lack of coordination among officers (probably referring to the COVID-19 situation) has emerged in Mysuru now. The government must show its responsibilities before any bad incident occurs between officers’s clashes. Mr Kumaraswamy asserted that the two IAS officers had some issues earlier and the confrontation was not entirely new. Because of the Prime Minister or the misuse of governments that the issue has reached this stage, he claimed. Citing claims by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha against the Deputy Commissioner, he said the government held the mother when charges were filed against officers in Mysuru. If the MP demands account for 42 crore from DC, DC demands account for 12 crore from the Commissioner of MUDA. What is the reason for the apathetic silence of the governments, the former Prime Minister asked. The government seems to have closed its eyes, ears and mouth. I lack respect. Perhaps, because of her mistakes or to please someone, the government remained silent. The people of Karnataka are laughing at the government for the way it is functioning, Mr Kumaraswamy said, ending his tweets.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos