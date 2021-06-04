The Ottawa Police Department issues an Amber Alert for the girl, 11 months old





They describe the child as an autochthonous female, with short black hair and a feeding tube attached to the nose and dressed in a blue Montreal Canadiens 'one' Photo by Tony Caldwell / Postmedia Content of the article The Ottawa Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a child they claim has been abducted. Police say they are looking for 11-month-old Abby Mathewsie. Amber Alert names the suspect as a 70-year-old woman named Miriam but gives no further details. They describe the baby as an indigenous female, with short black hair and a feeding tube attached to the nose and dressed in a blue Montreal Canadiens blue. Police had earlier issued an email saying the baby was last seen with her mother on June 3 in the Carling Ave area and Pinecrest Rd. Amber Alert initially called the victims the 70-year-old grandmother as a suspect, but police now say they do not believe the baby is with her.

