Chennai Zoo: Luaness dies of Covid-19 suspicion, nine lions also positive





A lioness at the Vandalur Zoo on the outskirts of Chennai is suspected of having died from Covid-19 infection. According to a press release issued by the Arignar Anna Zoo, Vandalur on May 26, five lions housed in the zoo’s Safari Park area were reported to show loss of appetite and occasional coughing. The lions were immediately followed by the zoo house veterinary team. Furthermore, at the request of the zoo authorities, a team of experts was also deployed by TANUVAS to assist veterinarians at the zoo to investigate the condition of the lions. Blood samples, nasal swabs, rectal swabs and fecal samples of 11 lions were sent to the Bhopal National Institute of High Safety Diseases (NIHSAD), Madhya Pradesh, and out of 11 samples, nine samples returned positive. Meanwhile, a nine-year-old lioness named Neela, who was housed at another location at the zoo, died on June 3rd. The lioness was reportedly asymptomatic and showed some runny nose just one day before her death and had been symptomatically treated immediately. Vandalur Zoo authorities said, “According to the results of laboratory tests provided by the Institute, samples from about nine lions out of 11 envoys were positive for SARS COV-2. In order to determine whether the reported findings are or not in the nature of false positives or the animal could have died from contemporary diseases, samples were also sent on 4.6.2021 to the Bareilly Indian Institute of Veterinary Research and the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad “. Vandalur Zoo authorities said the in-house veterinary team is closely monitoring the condition of the nine infected lions. “All lions that have tested positive are under close observation and in the prescribed treatment regimen by the internal veterinary team in close coordination with the team of experts from TANUVAS,” the statement added. All pet keepers and helpers for these pets have been vaccinated against Covid-19. A separate group of animal keepers are engaged for each group of lions. PPE packages are mandatory for animal keepers, veterinarians and field staff visiting the area. Vandalur Zoo has sought the help of the National High Safety Animal Diseases Institute and Hyderabad Zoo for treatment protocol as some lions at Hyderabad Zoo had contracted the disease earlier. The Vandalur Zoo, which houses 13 lions, has been closed since the blockade began in the state. Still still unsure how lions got the SARS COV-2 virus. Leading sources in the Bhopal High Safety Animal Diseases Laboratory have confirmed that a letter confirming the development has been sent to Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary, director Zoo and the Union government. Back in May, eight lions at the Hyderabads Nehru Zoological Park who were showing signs of respiratory distress were tested and found to be Covid-19 positive.

