The TV story of the detained Belarusian activist was tightened, the family says





MOSKW Straight from prison and with blackheads on his wrists, Roman Protasevich, Belarusian opposition activist arrested last month, appeared on state television on Thursday and confessed to staging anti-government protests an interview his family and supporters said was done under duress. A tearful Mr. Protasevich appeared distraught and exhausted in the interview, which was conducted by the head of a Belarusian state television station. He said he undoubtedly respected the country’s strong leader, Alexander G. Lukashenko, before praising him. Just last month, Mr. Protasevich described leader as dictator and compare that of Hitler. Mr Protasevich, a former editor of NEXTA, an opposition Telegram channel, has been held in Belarusian prisons for almost two weeks after a commercial flight he was traveling in was forced to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko crashed a fighter jet to capture the flight a move that the international community and leaders across Europe condemned and Mr Protasevich and his girlfriend left the security forces when they landed.

European leaders also condemned Mr Protasevich’s interview. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the confession completely unworthy and unacceptable, and Brittany Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, said on Twitter that those involved in the filming, obligations and direction of the interview should be held accountable. Mr Protasevich also said in the interview that he had organized unauthorized mass rallies, an indictment that carries up to three years in prison. He said he had voluntarily decided to give the interview and that no makeup had been applied to hide any traces of torture. His apparent confession, which some observers likened to Stalin’s evidence of the 1930s, described the Belarusian opposition as worms living luxurious lifestyles in Lithuania and Poland on the payroll of those countries. He also described his opposition colleagues as accomplices in his crimes and gave specific names. The return of Mr Protasevichs is not uncommon in Mr Lukashenko Belarus. Several opposition activists and media figures have made similar sudden turns in their public statements after spending time in Belarusian prisons. Yuri Voskresensky, a former political prisoner, described his arrest as hell. Speaking to TV Rain, an independent Russian television station, Mr Protasevich’s father, Dmitry Protasevich, called the interview a propaganda video.

Verysht very hard for him to say these things, and I’m sure he was forced and scared to do so, he said. He has been under pressure for over a week. Dmitry Protasevich said Belarusian law enforcement could put pressure on his son through his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is also being held in a KGB-run prison, the internal security service. She could be kept in the cell next to him, he said. Conditions inside such prisons are bleak, former detainees say. Yegor Dudnikov, a Russian citizen, was arrested by Belarusian law enforcement in early May and has been held in the KGB prison ever since. In a letter to his lawyer, he described that he had been beaten and tortured to instigate a confession. Mr Dudnikov, who said he was a technical specialist who assisted opposition activists with the video, described being forced to make a statement on the state television channel that interviewed Mr Dudnikov. Protasevich. On May 25, they brought me to a room where they gave me answers already prepared by the television crew, he said in a letter published by Novaya Gazeta, a Russian newspaper. They gave me time to memorize them on May 28, the television people came and did the recording.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos