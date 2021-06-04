Fish and Cheese: Inks UK deals with Norway, Iceland





OSLO (Reuters) – Britain has reached post-Brexit trade deals with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein as it seeks to establish new global trade relations following its exit from the European Union. Photograph Photograph: Fish buyers stand near cod boxes during the daily auction at the fish market in Grimsby, UK November 17, 2015. The market handles about 15,000 tonnes of fish a year, but since the fall of the local fishing fleet most supplies come from Iceland and Norway. REUTERS / Phil Noble The three nations, which are part of the European Economic Area allowing them to enter the single market, have relied on interim trade agreements with Britain since the end of a Brexit transition period on 31 December. Under the agreement with Norway, import tariffs on Norwegian fish and seafood, its second largest industry after oil and gas production, will be reduced, with no tariffs on white fish, such as cod – a benefit for fish processing industry in the north of England. Britain will be able to export four cheeses to Norway, including Wensleydale and West Country Farmhouse Cheddar, with lower tariff payments than Norway normally puts on foreign cheese, which can reach up to 277%. The parties did not say how much the tariffs would be. We have given cheese, but we have a little more fish, said Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at a press conference. Trade between Britain and Norway was worth .4 20.4 billion ($ 28.81 billion) last year, making it the Britains 13 largest trading partner. Britain is Norway’s main trading partner, mainly thanks to gas exports and the third largest buyer of fish and seafood. Exports accounted for 8.1 billion pounds and imports for 12.3 billion. The main exports of British goods were ships, oil and aircraft, while the largest imports were oil, gas, metals, fish and seafood. “Today’s agreement will be a major boost to our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein,” British Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. Total trade between Iceland and Britain was worth 651 million euros (8 558 million) in 2020, with Iceland exporting fish, mutton and skir, an Icelandic yogurt. A new free trade agreement with Britain … will be crucial for both Icelandic companies and consumers, said Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson in a statement. The main focus of Britains post-Brexit trade policy has been to focus its economic center away from Europe and towards the fast-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. He is expected to sign an agreement with Australia later this month and is seeking to join a trans-Pacific trade pact. ($ 1 = 70 0.7084) Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, William James in London and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, written by Gwladys Fouche, edited by Kirsten Donovan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos