Former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth dies at the age of 91

Former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth has died at the age of 91.

President Prithvirajsing Roopun announced Thursday evening; With deepest sorrow and greatest regret we announce the death of Sir Anerood Jugnauth on June 3 as a result of illness.

On hearing the unfortunate news of the destruction of Anerood, the president of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat said, “Africa has lost a pioneering veteran statesman who was at the forefront of nation-building, social development, and good governance. “

Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth, a tall leader and statesman, was the architect of modern Mauritius. A proud Bharatiya Pravasi, he helped create the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy. Consolations to his family and the people of Mauritius. About Shanti. pic.twitter.com/CktEnK4XMn – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sir Anerood Jugnauth as, “a tall leader and statesman, was the architect of modern Mauritius. A proud Bharatiya Pravasi, he helped establish the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy.” Condolences to his family and the people of Mauritius, Om Shanti. “

Anerood served as Prime Minister of Mauritius from 1982 to 1995 and again from 2000 to 2003.

He was then elected President and served as such from 2003 to 2012.

Following his party’s victory in the 2014 general election, he was re-appointed to serve his sixth term as Prime Minister by President Kailash Purryagon December 14, 2014.