African journalists criticize UAE manipulation of Qatar World Cup | Football News

The Federation of African Journalists (AFJ) has condemned what it calls attempts by the United Arab Emirates to manipulate African journalists into speaking out against the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a resolution issued Wednesday, the FAJ expressed disappointment with the UAE’s efforts to manipulate journalists’ organizations in Africa to issue public statements or campaign against the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The resolution, adopted at this week’s Conference of African Journalists Leaders in the Ghanaian capital Accra, also called on the world’s governing bodies, FIFA, as well as the regional body, the Confederation of African Football, to investigate and sanction those are responsible.

At the Conference of Leaders of African Journalists in Accra, Ghana, adopted a resolution on the FIFA 2022 World Cup and expresses its full support for @ituc POSITION pic.twitter.com/BhUBwRIlRP Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) (@FAJafrica) June 3, 2021

FAJ President Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed told Al Jazeera that at least eight associations of African journalists had been contacted by people believed to be linked to senior UAE officials, who pressured them to hold press conferences and to speak out against Qatar hosting the World Cup and encourage African Teams to boycott the tournament.

He said the approaches to the associations were all made within the last three months, with the most recent reporting about two weeks ago, and that they were political demands under the pretext of labor rights violations in Qatar.

The FAJ and its affiliated unions cannot allow African journalists to be used as if Africans are free people who can be manipulated and used to resolve political outcomes, Ahmed said.

We are not interested in political disputes in the Gulf. Our main mandate is to protect journalists and their interests as well as media freedom.

The resolution also cited concerns that unprecedented interference could jeopardize reporting by African journalists on the tournament.

Qatar will be the first country in the Middle East to host the biggest football competition. The event starts in November next year.

The UAE Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Gulf Dispute

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, along with Egypt, severed economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In January, Saudi Arabia announced an agreement to end the dispute. But diplomats and regional sources reportedly said Saudi Arabia and Egypt had moved faster than the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to repair ties with Doha.

Affail Monney, president of the Ghana Journalists Association and member of the FAJ executive board, told Al Jazeera that he wants African journalists to be free to do their job without political interference.

Journalists in particular should not be drawn into issues outside of their interest, scope and mandate, he said.

We reject any attempt at manipulation to use us or place us on a collision course with Qatar.

Unprecedented progress

In its resolution, the FAJ also noted the unprecedented progress made by Qatar in improving workers’ rights.

The treatment of Qataris for migrant workers and his human rights record have been under scrutiny since he was given the right to host the tournament in 2010.

A media report published in Mars claimed that 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since then.

Qatar responded by saying that the mortality rate among these communities is within the expected limits for the size and demographics of the population.

There has also been criticism from rights groups and protests from footballers about working conditions in Qatar especially during the summer when temperatures often exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104F), wage abuse and lack of rights for migrant workers, who make up about 95 percent of Gulf countries population.

The Qatari government says it has made some reforms over the years around working conditions and labor rights.

Sharan Burrow, secretary general of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), voiced support for the FAJ resolution in a Twitter statement.

Burrow thanked FAJ for the rejection [the] Shameful approach by UAE wrongdoers who still exploit migrant workers and said the focus should be on enforcing new laws in Qatar that protect workers.

Last year, the ITUC said workers’ rights had improved significantly in Qatar following a series of reforms.