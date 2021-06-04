Top German Catholic Church official offers resignation over ‘sexual abuse catastrophe’





“Essentially, it’s important for me to share the responsibility for the catastrophic sexual abuse of Church officials over the past few decades,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx wrote. Pope Francis in a letter sent on May 21 that was published on Friday.

“Investigations and reports of the last ten years have consistently shown that there have been many personal failures and administrative errors but also institutional or ‘systematic’ failures,” the letter continued.

Pope Francis has not yet accepted the resignation of Marx and the Archbishop has been told to remain in office until a decision is made, said a statement from the Archdiocese in Munich. He also noted that Marks “has consistently considered resigning in recent months”. Marks told reporters Friday that “the Pope himself wanted to see my letter published.”

“It is painfully painful for me to witness the severe damage to the bishops’ reputation in ecclesiastical and secular perception, which may even be at the lowest level,” Marks wrote in the letter. “I feel that by remaining silent, neglecting to act, and focusing on the reputation of the Church, I have made myself personally guilty and responsible.”

In 2018, a report from the Catholic Church of Germany admitted to “at least” 3,677 cases of child sexual abuse by clergy between 1946 and 2014, local media reported at the time. The report, which took four years to gather, found that the victims were mostly boys, more than half of whom were 13 years of age or younger. Every sixth case involved a rape and at least 1,670 clerics were involved. Marks quoted that report in his resignation letter, noting that after it was published, he publicly declared that “we have failed.” “But who is this ‘We’?” he wrote. “I also belong to this circle. And that means I also have to draw personal consequences from this.” “I believe that an opportunity to express this willingness to take responsibility is my resignation,” he added, adding that he hoped his actions would be a “signal for a new beginning, for a new awakening”. Church. Survivor Matthias Katsch, who was abused by a priest in Berlin when he was 13, said in a statement to CNN on Friday that Marx’s resignation was an “impressive step” and a “proof of leadership”. “We have always stressed that the crisis of abuse of the Catholic Church is not about a number of isolated cases, but that it is a systematic failure. As a leader in this system, Cardinal Marx has now personally decided to take responsibility. This is a exemplary act, as long-required by the affected, “said Katsch, who is the spokesman for the survivors’ group Eckiger Tisch, in a published statement. Katsch added that he was hopeful that Marx’s move would bring to the forefront survivor-supported initiatives, including the establishment of a truth commission and compensation for victims. A ‘cover’ Marx’s resignation comes amid growing unrest among German Catholics over the abuse and a steady decline in church membership. Last week, the Pope sent two old foreign bishops to investigate the Archdiocese of Cologne, the largest in Germany, for its handling of abuse cases, Reuters reported. “I will face possible errors and failures in individual cases to be investigated in detail which have been carried out during my term and which will then have to be reviewed and evaluated in accordance with objective criteria,” Marks wrote in his letter. A report on abuse in the cardinal diocese of Munich is expected later this year. Earlier this week, issued the Pope the most comprehensive review of Catholic Church law in four decades, urging bishops to take action against clergy who abuse vulnerable minors and adults, commit fraud or attempt to ordain women, Reuters reported. At a Vatican summit in February 2019, Marx acknowledged that documents that could have evidence of sexual abuse of clergy in the Catholic Church were destroyed or never compiled. “The files that could have documented the horrific deeds and named those responsible were destroyed or not even created,” Marks said at the summit. “The prescribed procedures and processes for prosecutions were not intentionally adhered to … such standard practices will make it clear that it is not transparency that harms the church, but rather acts of abuse committed, lack of transparency, or subsequent coverage “. At a press conference later during the summit, Marx said the information about the destruction of the files came from a study commissioned by German bishops in 2014. The study was “scientific” and did not mention the names of particular church leaders or dioceses in Germany that destroyed the files. In April of this year, Marx told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he would not be comfortable accepting the “federal cross of merit” – the highest state tribute to individual service to the nation – as survivors of the abuse would they had found it offensive “It is my great request that you do not carry out the award,” he said. “I am convinced that this is the right step with consideration for those who are obviously offended by the price, and especially with consideration for those affected.” Approximately 27% of Germany’s population is Catholic, according to government figures 2019. Catholics, however, have left the church in stable groups over the past 60 years, with the percentage of the Catholic population dropping from 45.9% to 27.2% between 1956 and 2019 . Marx, born in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany in 1953, became a priest in 1979 and a bishop in 1996. In 2007, he was promoted to Archbishop of Munich and Friesing by Pope Benedict XVI, who once also held that position. In 2013, he was appointed to the Council of Cardinals, a group of nine Cardinals advising the Pope. He also served as head of the Conference of German Bishops – the governing body of the country’s Catholic Church – until last year, when he refused to run for a second term, saying “I think it should be the turn of the younger generation and perhaps it’s good if this role changes hands more often in the future. “ The 67-year-old cardinal has also been a driving force in efforts to modernize the Church in Germany, talking about the role of women in the clergy, celibacy, sex and identity. In 2011, he spoke out against Church rhetoric against LGBTQ + people, saying that the Church “had not always adopted the right tone.” In 2014, he suggested that the Church’s doctrine on family matters was not fully formed. On Friday, Marx said the Church should “learn from the crisis” of sexual abuse, saying: “We are not at the end of the road yet.”

