International
Jewish groups in Michigan to protest against anti-Semitism
Jewish groups in the Detroit subway are planning to protest against anti-Semitism for a Sunday rally in West Bloomfield.
The demonstration comes after a war in the Middle East last month sparked tensions in the US, which saw anti-Semitic outbursts of both in the Internet and in physical attacks. There were no reports of anti-Semitic violence in the Detroit subway, but states such as New York, California and Florida, among others, had several violent incidents targeting Jews, according to media reports and Jewish advocacy groups.
The rally is set for noon to 1pm on the west side of Orchard Lake Road, north of the Northwestern Highway, with parking at the shopping center northwest of Lake Orchard and 14 Miles. The event comes as the Jewish community works to promote harmony in both the Detroit metro and Israel, which a local rabbi visited this week.
The protest is being organized by a diverse collection of Jewish groups that sometimes have different social and political views, but have joined this time out of opposition to anti-Jewish fanaticism.
“We need to really stand up and make sure we talk,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Detroit Metro Council for Jewish Community Relations / American Jewish Committee. “If people hear that we do not tolerate anti-Semitism, it makes an impression on some of the radicals, for whom they can escape with it.”
The protest is being organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council / American Committee of Jews, the Michigan chapter of the Zionist Organization of America, the Michigan chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, Hadassah, and the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
More:Dearborn police chief apologizes for consenting to posting on Facebook supporting Israel
More:Organizations are responding to the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents
The Zionist Organization of America held a pro-Israel rally on May 14 in West Bloomfield and had Arab-American Tubime in Dearborn, Detroit, Warren and Ann Arbor in recent weeks in support of the Palestinians.
Several Jewish advocacy groups have raised concerns about some of the signs and cheers heard at rallies in support of the Palestinians, saying they were extremist: An example was the sign seen at some of the Dearborn protests comparing Israeli leaders with the Nazis.
“I think anti-Zionism turns into anti-Semitism,” Lopatin said. “Speaking against Israeli policies can unfortunately lead to anti-Semitism if we do not really stand by it.”
Lopatin said the Jewish community has also strongly condemned Islamophobia and anti-Asian racism.
Another local controversy including anti-Semitism was when some Jeremy Sasson restaurants, such as Prime and Proper in downtown Detroit, were targeted by some with harsh criticism, created negative stories, and false accusations., Tha Sasson.Sasson, who is Jewish, had posted an Israeli flag on his Instagram account in support of where some family members live.
President Joe Biden issued a statement last month criticizing anti-Semitism and violent incidents that have occurred in other states.
In Michigan, however, “Jews and Arabs have lived in the Detroit area for more than 100 years, and there has never been a single documented case of vandalism or violence committed between the two communities,” said Allan Gale, a leader senior in the Jewish Community on the Detroit subway previously with the Council on Relations with the Jewish Community. “Let’s hope the line goes on.”
Lopatin has also worked to promote harmony in Israel, where he spent three days this week meeting with political and educational leaders in the Arab, Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities.
Lopatin visited Israel after the end of the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas as part of an effort with the Israeli government and the Council on Relations with the Jewish Community and branches of the Jewish Federation throughout the US
The Jewish community of Metro Detroit has an ongoing partnership with the Central Galilee region of Israel. Lopatin visited about twenty cities in Israel and about 200 people, discussing during a tense time in the country after his battle with Hamas and the unrest in some parts of Israel with mixed Jewish and Arab communities.
Lopatin met with the mayor of Nazareth, who is Muslim, to talk about how he worked with mayors of nearby towns who are Jewish to defuse tensions last month.
“He specifically took to the streets and told young people who were protesting not to riot,” Lopatin said. “He said, they burned some garbage cans, but there was no burning tires and no serious riots.”
Jewish groups in Detroit metro support programs in Israel that encourage “Jewish Israelis, Arab Israelis to work together to innovate in social justice and civil society programs,” Lopatin said.
One of the cities in Israel he visited is Umm Al-Fahim, which has a high percentage of Arab residents.
“I met the mayor, an incredible man who really wants to work together” with other groups, Lopatin said. “They really want to work on violence issues. One project we talked about that they were enthusiastic about is maybe having senior Arab students in his hometown make a Zoom fellowship with senior Jewish students in a city nearby. “
Lopatin said he learned from his trip that “Jewish Israelis and Palestinian Israelis are working together there and are able to overcome many tensions and challenges.”
Kyle Davidson contributed to this report.
Contact Niraj Warikoo: [email protected] or Twitter @nwarikoo
