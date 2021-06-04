Jewish groups in Michigan to protest against anti-Semitism

Connect with us

Jewish groups in the Detroit subway are planning to protest against anti-Semitism for a Sunday rally in West Bloomfield.

The demonstration comes after a war in the Middle East last month sparked tensions in the US, which saw anti-Semitic outbursts of both in the Internet and in physical attacks. There were no reports of anti-Semitic violence in the Detroit subway, but states such as New York, California and Florida, among others, had several violent incidents targeting Jews, according to media reports and Jewish advocacy groups.

The rally is set for noon to 1pm on the west side of Orchard Lake Road, north of the Northwestern Highway, with parking at the shopping center northwest of Lake Orchard and 14 Miles. The event comes as the Jewish community works to promote harmony in both the Detroit metro and Israel, which a local rabbi visited this week.

The protest is being organized by a diverse collection of Jewish groups that sometimes have different social and political views, but have joined this time out of opposition to anti-Jewish fanaticism.

“We need to really stand up and make sure we talk,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Detroit Metro Council for Jewish Community Relations / American Jewish Committee. “If people hear that we do not tolerate anti-Semitism, it makes an impression on some of the radicals, for whom they can escape with it.”

The protest is being organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council / American Committee of Jews, the Michigan chapter of the Zionist Organization of America, the Michigan chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, Hadassah, and the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.



